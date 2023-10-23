New York CNN —

Google is temporarily disabling live traffic conditions on its mapping service apps, Google Maps and Waze, in Israel, the tech company confirmed Monday, as the country prepares for a potential ground invasion into Gaza.

“As we have done previously in conflict situations and in response to the evolving situation in the region, we have temporarily disabled the ability to see live traffic conditions and busyness information out of consideration for the safety of local communities,” a Google Maps spokesperson said.

A Google spokesperson said the company consulted several sources that included regional and local authorities to make the assessment.

However, Google did not say whether the tools would be disabled in Israel, Gaza or both. It also did not say whether the action was at the request of the Israel Defense Forces. CNN has reached out to IDF for comment.

The website Geektime previously reported the news.

Google made a similar move last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, Reuters reported. In Ukraine, Google temporarily disabled real-time vehicle data.

Google Maps added that “anyone navigating to a specific place will still get routes and ETAs that take current traffic conditions into account.”

Google acquired Israeli mapping service Waze in 2013 and merged both product teams in 2022.