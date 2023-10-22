Start your week smart: Israel, Norma, Synagogue stabbing, House speaker, Trump

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
5 minute read
Published 9:11 AM EDT, Sun October 22, 2023
IDF says it strikes West Bank mosque to thwart "imminent terror attack"
E.T. phone home? Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that has taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The cosmic flash is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

    The weekend that was

    • The death toll in Gaza since October 7 has risen to 4,651, with more than 14,245 wounded, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said earlier today. Meanwhile, the Israeli military has escalated its operations in the occupied West Bank, striking a mosque today to thwart what it called “an imminent terror attack.”
    • Norma weakened to tropical storm strength Saturday after bringing hurricane-force winds, flash flooding and storm surge to Mexico’s Pacific coast. Norma made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph over the far southern portion of Mexico’s Baja California Sur — which includes Cabo San Lucas — Saturday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.
    • Investigators are searching for a motive in the death of a Detroit synagogue leader found stabbed over the weekend, the city’s police chief said. The body of Samantha Woll, president of the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was discovered with multiple stab wounds at her home on Saturday morning, the Detroit Police Department said in a statement.
    • House Republicans are once again scrambling with no clear path to elect a new speaker after voting to push Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan out of the race Friday, the latest sign of the chaos and divisions that have engulfed the majority party and left the chamber in a state of paralysis.
    • Kenneth Chesebro, a Donald Trump-aligned attorney who helped craft the 2020 fake elector plot, pleaded guilty Friday in the Georgia election subversion case. The plea deal is another major victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who charged Trump and 18 others in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty last Thursday.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is scheduled to be arraigned on new charges that he conspired to act as a foreign agent for Egypt. Menendez and his wife were indicted last month on corruption-related offenses, and are accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” — including gold, cash, home mortgage payments and a luxury car — in exchange for the senator’s influence. The superseding indictment filed against Menendez, who was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the time of the alleged actions, adds a new dimension to the case by alleging a US senator was working on behalf of another country. Both Menendez and his wife have pleaded not guilty.

    The City of Orlando will seek final approval from the city council to buy Pulse, the popular LGBTQ nightclub where 49 people were killed and at least 53 others were injured in a mass shooting in 2016. The site of the deadly shooting was referred to as “a permanent part of Orlando’s history” in an agenda item to be discussed at Monday’s city council meeting. “The City is interested in acquiring this property as part of the process of developing a permanent memorial that honors the victims,” the agenda item states.

    North Carolina’s GOP-controlled state legislature is expected to vote on new congressional district maps that could put at risk as many as four Democratic-held seats in the US House — a move that could help determine which party gains the upper hand in the chamber after the 2024 elections. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper does not have veto power over redistricting legislation in North Carolina.

    Wednesday
    President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia for an official visit to the US, which will include a state dinner. The event will be Biden’s fourth state dinner since taking office. In June, he welcomed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House.

    Thursday
    The Commerce Department will release its first reading of third-quarter gross domestic product, the broadest measure of US economic output. The agency’s final revision of Q2 GDP last month showed economic growth holding at an annualized rate of 2.1% — a positive sign for the Federal Reserve’s campaign to cool demand and bring down price increases.

    One Thing: Florida’s book ban playbook
    In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Elle Reeve explains how a state law in Florida around books in schools is turning school board meetings into spectacles. Listen here.

    Photos of the week

    Wounded Palestinians sit on the floor at the Al-Shifa Hospital after being transported from the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital following a blast there on Tuesday, October 17.
    Abed Khaled/AP
    Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, left, speaks to Republican Rep. Jim Jordan as the House of Representatives prepares to hold a vote on a new Speaker of the House at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, October 18. Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/18/politics/jim-jordan-speaker-bid/index.html" target="_blank">failed in his bid</a> to become Speaker in two rounds of voting Wednesday, but affirmed Thursday afternoon he is still running for the position.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    People use special glasses to view the annular solar eclipse from San Antonio on Saturday, October 14. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/14/world/gallery/annular-solar-eclipse-images-scn/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from the eclipse</a>.
    Eric Gay/AP
    A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/13/world/psyche-metal-asteroid-nasa-launch-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Psyche spacecraft onboard</a> is launched from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Friday, October 13. The spacecraft will travel about 2.2 billion miles over the next six years to reach a metal-rich asteroid located in the outer part of the main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.
    Aubrey Gemignani/NASA/Getty Images
    Israelis take cover after hearing warning sirens of incoming rockets fired from Gaza in Rehovot, Israel, on Friday, October 13.
    Dor Kedmi/AP
    A heron attempts to pluck a water snake from a wetland in Odisa, India, on Friday, October 13.
    Mainak Halder/Solent News/Shutterstock
    Afghan people are caught in a sandstorm after an earthquake in Afghanistan's Herat province on Thursday, October 12. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/07/world/afghanistan-herat-earthquake-devastation-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Afghanistan was hit by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake</a> on October 7, one of its deadliest quakes in years.
    Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
    The moon passes between Earth and the sun during a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday, October 14.
    Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
    A model gets her hair done backstage at a fashion show during Kibera Fashion week in the informal settlement of Kibera, Nairobi, on Sunday, October 15.
    Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
    An Israeli armored personnel carrier whips up dust near Israel's border with Gaza on Sunday, October 15.
    Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
    Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson makes faces with his daughter during warmups before a game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, October 12.
    Aaron Doster/USA Today/Reuters
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball during an exhibition game against DePaul at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, October 15. The match—the first women's basketball game to be played outdoors in a football stadium—set an NCAA <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/16/sport/iowa-basketball-ncaa-attendance-record-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">single-game record</a> for the largest attendance in women's basketball history, <a href="https://www.ncaa.org/news/2023/10/15/media-center-history-from-kinnick-iowas-sets-womens-basketball-attendance-record-at-55-646.aspx#:~:text=Iowa's%20sets%20women's%20basketball%20attendance%20record%20at%2055%2C646%20%2D%20NCAA.org" target="_blank" target="_blank">the NCAA said</a>.
    Stephen Mally/University of Iowa Athletics
    Dancers rehearse at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New York on Thursday, October 19.
    Andres Kudacki/AP
    US President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday, October 18. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/18/politics/joe-biden-israel-trip/index.html" target="_blank">Biden sent an emphatic message of support to Israel</a>, promising new aid to Netanyahu's government as it prepares fresh action against Hamas.
    Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Redux
    An aerial view of a colorful mine tailing dam in Huangshi, China, on Sunday, October 15.
    VCG/Getty Images
    A praying mantis climbs onto a man's hand in Tehatta, India, on Sunday, October 15.
    Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Getty Images
    Fatma Kanso mourns over the body of her son, Issam Abdallah, during his funeral in Al Khiyam, Lebanon, on Saturday, October 14. Abdallah, a Reuters video journalist, was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/16/media/reuters-editor-probe-photographer-death/index.html" target="_blank">killed in southern Lebanon</a> after being struck by a shell that originated in Israel.
    Zohra Bensemra/Reuters