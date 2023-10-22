Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 23, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re looking at the cost of buying a home and challenges for potential buyers. Then, what will winter look like this year? Also, we’ll examine farming alternatives and what it could mean for the future of agriculture. And an overdue library book all on CNN 10

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10