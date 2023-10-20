Space and Science

Striking science images from the Nikon Small World Photo 2023 contest

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN
2 minute read
Published 5:15 AM EDT, Fri October 20, 2023
Diabetes researchers Hassanain Qambari and Jayden Dickson captured the optic nerve head of a rodent in a web of color.
Hassanain Qambari & Jayden Dickson/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
Using macrofying, Ole Bielfeldt snapped a matchstick igniting by friction.
Ole Bielfeldt/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
John-Oliver Dum's image was of a small tarantula's venomous fangs.
John-Oliver Dum/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
The auto-fluorescing defensive hairs on a leaf exposed by ultraviolet light was observed by David Maitland.
David Maitland/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
Timothy Boomer's image consists of a slime mold showing capillitial fibers through its translucent peridium.
Timothy Boomer/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
In a kaleidoscope of color, Stefan Eberhard snapped caffeine crystals in Georgia, US.
Stefan Eberhard/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
Melinda Beccari and Don W. Cleveland's image captures motor neurons grown in a microfluidic device to separate the parts of the cells.
Melinda Beccari & Don W. Cleveland/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
Diego García's crystallized sugar syrup displays a textured, 3D-effect.
Diego García/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
The detailed cuckoo wasp standing on a flower was captured by Sherif Abdallah Ahmed in Tanta, Egypt.
Sherif Abdallah Ahmed/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
Satu Paavonsalo and Sinem Karaman's image shows the blood and lymphatic vasculatures in the ear skin of an adult mouse.
Satu Paavonsalo & Sinem Karaman/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
Using image stacking, Yuan Ji took the picturesque wing scales of the Chinese moon moth.
Yuan Ji/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
Scott Peterson observed a cryptocrystalline micrometeorite resting on a testing sieve.
Scott Peterson/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
Marek Miś saw the stomata in the leaf epidermis of a peace lily.
Marek Miś/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
An adult transgenic zebrafish head showing skin, scales, blood and lymphatic vessels, taken by Daniel Castranova and Brant Weinstein.
Daniel Castranova & Brant Weinstein/Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition
Winning images from Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition 2023

The venomous fangs of a tarantula, crystallized sugar syrup and the auto-fluorescing hairs on a leaf are among the top 20 images chosen for their science and artistry in Nikon’s Small World Photo Microscopy Competition this year.

The contest, in its 49th year, gave its top prize to researcher Hassanain Qambari, assisted by Jayden Dickson, for their image of a rodent’s optic nerve head in a web of vivid yellow, red and green, while studying diabetic retinopathy - an eye condition that can cause vision loss in people with diabetes.

Qambari, who has been involved in researching diabetic retinopathy’s early detection and reversal since 2021, said the competition allowed people to showcase “the beauty and artistic side of science which may otherwise get overlooked.”

“Such a competition not only celebrates the participant’s hard work and passion but may also draw and inspire young scientists to pursue a career in STEM. It certainly inspired me,” he said in a press release Tuesday.

Eric Flem, senior manager, CRM and communications at Nikon Instruments, added that he is “consistently awed” by how advancements in scientific imaging technology make it “possible to create art out of science for the public to enjoy.”

This year’s competition received nearly 1,900 entries from 72 countries, organizers said.

Coming in second place was Ole Bielfeldt for his depiction of a matchstick igniting by friction when struck against the surface of a box. In third place was Malgorzata Lisowska for her pink-hued picture of breast cancer cells.

A selection of some of the top images selected by organizers can be viewed in the gallery above.

