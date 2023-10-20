Judge Arthur Engoron presides over former President Donald Trump's fraud trial in New York Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York.
Dave Sanders/Pool/AP
CNN  — 

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial admonished the former president’s attorneys for a “blatant violation” of a gag order and suggested that violations could result in “imprisonment.”

Judge Arthur Engoron said despite his clear order to take down a social media post attacking his clerk, “I learned that the subject post was never removed from the website.”

“And, in fact, had been on that website for the past 17 days. I understand that it was removed late last night but only in response to an email,” Engoron said.

The post was removed from Truth Social right after the gag order was issued but not from Trump’s campaign website, DonaldJTrump.com.

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on Oct. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. Jury selection is set to begin for Chesebro, the first defendant to go to trial in the Georgia case that accuses former President Donald Trump and others of illegally scheming to overturn the 2020 election in the state. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Alyssa Pointer/pool/AP

The judge hinted at serious sanctions for the former president.

“I will now provide defendants an opportunity to explain why this blatant violation of this gag order should not result in serious sanctions including financial penalties… and or possibly imprisonment.”

Trump attorney Chris Kise apologized to Engoron, saying it was “inadvertent” that the post was able to live on what he called a “back page” of Trump’s campaign website.

“It appears no one also took down the ICYMI link that’s in the campaign website in the back pages,” Kise said.

“Truly this appears to be inadvertent,” Kise said, adding, “I certainly apologize on behalf of my clients.”

Left - Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. Right - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at a Department of Justice office in Washington.
Getty Images/AP

Kise blamed it on the large machinery of the campaign and was assured the judge that Trump ordered the post removed.

“There was no intention to evade, or circumvent, or ignore the order,” Kise added and explained nothing further has been posted on Trump’s Truth Social website.

Kise said he got confirmation Thursday night and Friday morning that the post had been taken down and said it appears to be an issue within the campaign.

“It’s part of the process that is built into the campaign structure as I understand it. That all of this, in Truth posts, are wrapped up and sent out.” Kise said.

Engoron said, “I will take this under advisement. I want to make clear that Donald Trump is still responsible for the large machine, even if it is a large machine.”

A November 19, 2020 photo shows Sidney Powell speaking during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

He added: “In the current overheated climate incendiary untruths can and in some cases already has lead to serious physical harm and worse.”

On the second day of the trial, October 3, Engoron issued a partial gag order on all parties not to speak about any members of the court staff after Trump posted on Truth Social attacking Engoron’s clerk. The post claimed she was a “girlfriend” to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, showing a picture of the two of them together.

The judge said at the time failure to abide by the order would result in serious sanctions.

This story is breaking and will be updated.