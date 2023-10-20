Deutsche Bank on Friday won final approval from a US judge for a $75 million settlement it reached with victims of Jeffrey Epstein who had accused the German company of facilitating the late financier’s alleged sex trafficking.
US District Judge Jed Rakoff, who granted preliminary approval for the deal in June, signed off on the settlement during a court hearing in Manhattan.
“This is, in the court’s view, a terrific settlement,” Rakoff said in court.
The bank did not acknowledge any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.
The settlement covers women