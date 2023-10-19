CNN —

College campuses across the United States have been at a fever pitch in the past week over statements from students, professors and administrators related to Hamas’ attack on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza.

Students have protested and issued calls to action. Wealthy donors have pledged to pull funding from universities, citing mealy mouthed statements from administrators. And a handful of faculty members have been disciplined while vocal students have faced backlash for taking sides.

Political debate and protest have long roiled college campuses on any number of topics. But the current debate on the Israel-Gaza war is so emotionally fraught because it’s part of a much broader history, experts on college campus speech told CNN, and the intensity of the backlash to their protected free speech shows what happens on campus does not always stay on campus.

“We’re seeing that this is incredibly controversial because of the history of the conflict and the passions that history sparks on both sides of the issue,” said Michelle Deutchman, the executive director of the University of California National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement.

“I think we’re seeing how when you have such deeply entrenched feelings and opinions, it becomes difficult to engage without creating pressure for anyone who disagrees with a particular side.”