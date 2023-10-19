CNN —

A Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine was taken into custody at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Wednesday night, the base said in a statement.

The incident happened in an on-base barracks room at the US military training facility in the evening before 10:15 p.m., when the suspect was detained, Camp Lejeune officials said without providing details on how the Marine died.

Authorities have not named the suspect or the victim. The base said additional details “will be provided as they become available.”

CNN has reached out to the US Department of Defense for more information and comment.

Camp Lejeune covers over 153,400 acres in Onslow County in southeastern North Carolina and has a population of more than 38,000 active duty personnel and nearly 39,000 family members, according to the base’s website.

The base has “the largest concentration of marines and sailors in the world” across its various satellite camps, housing, training areas and air station, Camp Lejeune says on its website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.