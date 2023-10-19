Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 20, 2023

Today on CNN 10, an update on the race for a speaker of the House. What’s at stake for congress if no one is elected? Then, a look at the Israel-Hamas war, as conditions worsen for civilians. Plus, incredible footage of a World War II submarine discovered deep below. And don’t miss out on a hybrid aircraft and a pizza mobile.

