The IRS is building its own free tax filing program that, if successful, would serve as an alternative to private tax preparation companies like H&R Block and Intuit’s TurboTax. A pilot version of the online program is set to launch in 13 states next year to see whether it’s feasible for the IRS to expand the program in the future.

1. Israel

President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv today in a show of staunch support for Israel, which has vowed to eliminate Hamas in the aftermath of the Islamic militant group’s brutal attacks. Biden arrived just hours after a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital was believed to have killed hundreds of people, Palestinian officials said while blaming Israel. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, Biden said it appeared Tuesday’s explosion was “done by the other team, not you,” echoing Israeli assertions that the bombing was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket. At least 3,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials, and they expect the death toll will continue to climb.

2. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan failed to win the House speakership Tuesday after 20 of his fellow Republicans voted against him in the initial round. Jordan — or any other GOP speaker candidate — can only afford to lose four Republican votes if all members are present and voting on the floor. A speaker needs a majority of the full House to be elected. Jordan has scheduled another vote for today at 11 a.m. ET and a source told CNN that he is prepared to go as many ballots as it takes to win. But several of Jordan’s opponents said they would not be swayed, and GOP sources say the opposition could grow because some members only committed to backing him on the first ballot.

3. Economy

US retail sales grew for the sixth-straight month in September, a sign that American shoppers aren’t tapping out just yet. “With employment high, wages outpacing inflation, and recession talk quieter, consumer spending is growing and propelling the economy forward,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. Gas prices also appear to be having a smaller effect on retail spending, recent data shows. But a respite from higher energy prices remains at risk if an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas destabilizes the oil-rich Middle East, further tightening oil supplies. Some analysts say that could inflict more pain at the pump, pushing up inflation and eroding Americans’ spending power around the holiday season.

4. Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping today on the sidelines of a summit in Beijing. Putin’s exceptionally rare overseas trip was an effort to underscore the two leaders’ shared vision for a new international order no longer dominated by the US and its democratic allies. During the talks, Xi hailed the deepening of political trust between the two nations and their “close, effective strategic coordination,” China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported. This comes as Russian forces are intensifying their strikes in Ukraine, where two people were killed today following a missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian officials.

5. Self-driving vehicles

Federal auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into whether General Motors’ self-driving unit Cruise has taken sufficient precautions to safeguard pedestrians from robotaxi collisions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received two reports from Cruise of incidents in which pedestrians were injured and has identified two further incidents via videos posted to public websites. The probe comes just over two weeks after an incident in San Francisco in which a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver, thrown into an adjacent lane and hit a second time by a Cruise robotaxi, which was not able to stop in time. In parts of California, robotaxis from Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo are allowed to operate around the clock, despite strong opposition from residents and city agencies.

TODAY’S NUMBER

60

That’s the number of days that Ryan Kelley, a former Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, was sentenced to serve in prison for his participation in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. After attending the insurrection, the US government said Kelley used his public platform as a candidate for an elected position to spread false claims.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“You are forcing me to reexamine my financial support.”

— Billionaire Ronald Lauder, a powerful financial backer of the University of Pennsylvania, threatening to cut off donations if the school doesn’t do more to fight antisemitism. The university is facing backlash from several prominent donors after a Palestinian literary festival was held on campus last month featuring speakers who were “antisemitic and viscerally anti-Israel,” Lauder said.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

How often should you really wash your clothes?

You probably throw most of your clothes into the hamper after one wear. However, experts say washing some items less often might actually be better for the planet and could save you money. Here are things you should consider when sorting your laundry.