Opinion: The price tag that comes with Biden’s trip to Israel

Any analysis of President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel Wednesday must start with two propositions: American support is essential for Israel as it goes to war. American support is a means to an end — victory. It is not a substitute for victory.

Israel goes to war against Hamas in Gaza after absorbing its most severe blow in many decades. Earlier this month, Hamas brutally attacked Israel and butchered Israelis young and old, male and female, soldier and civilian, acting in ways that Biden described as “sheer evil.”

“Entire families slain. Young people massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace,” he lamented. “Women raped, assaulted and paraded as trophies.”

A country cannot tolerate such monstrosity; it cannot live with such a neighbor. Any country would reach the decision that Israel was forced to make to fight back. It would go to war and strive to uproot the murderous Hamas government in Gaza.

At war, Israel needs American support for four main reasons: for diplomatic cover against the many forces that would aim to limit Israel’s ability to fight, and would denounce and isolate it or even actively assist its enemies; for security aid in the form of ammunition and other material help; for a boost of deterrence against regional and global powers that might want to intervene against Israel; and, finally, for psychological support for a country that often feels isolated on the world stage.