Opinion: The price tag that comes with Biden’s trip to Israel

Opinion by Shmuel Rosner
Updated 11:58 AM EDT, Wed October 18, 2023
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Editor’s Note: Shmuel Rosner is a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) and an analyst at Israel’s public television broadcaster KAN. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion on CNN.

TEL AVIV CNN  — 

Any analysis of President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel Wednesday must start with two propositions: American support is essential for Israel as it goes to war. American support is a means to an end — victory. It is not a substitute for victory.

Israel goes to war against Hamas in Gaza after absorbing its most severe blow in many decades. Earlier this month, Hamas brutally attacked Israel and butchered Israelis young and old, male and female, soldier and civilian, acting in ways that Biden described as “sheer evil.”

“Entire families slain. Young people massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace,” he lamented. “Women raped, assaulted and paraded as trophies.”

A country cannot tolerate such monstrosity; it cannot live with such a neighbor. Any country would reach the decision that Israel was forced to make to fight back. It would go to war and strive to uproot the murderous Hamas government in Gaza.

At war, Israel needs American support for four main reasons: for diplomatic cover against the many forces that would aim to limit Israel’s ability to fight, and would denounce and isolate it or even actively assist its enemies; for security aid in the form of ammunition and other material help; for a boost of deterrence against regional and global powers that might want to intervene against Israel; and, finally, for psychological support for a country that often feels isolated on the world stage.

A view shows the aftermath of a <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/10/18/middleeast/israel-gaza-hamas-war-wednesday-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">deadly blast that struck Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital</a> in Gaza City, on Wednesday, October 18. Palestinian officials blamed ongoing Israeli airstrikes for the incident, while a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces said a Palestinian Islamic Jihad group is responsible for a "failed rocket launch" that hit the hospital.
President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Tel Aviv, on October 18.
Wounded Palestinians sit on the floor at the Al-Shifa Hospital after being transported from the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital following a blast there on Tuesday, October 17.
Bodies of Palestinians killed in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/17/middleeast/israel-gaza-rafah-crossing-week-2-tuesday-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">the blast at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital</a> lie in front of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on October 17.
Israeli security forces inspect a damaged residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza in Sderot, Israel on October 17.
A bakery prepares rations of bread to pass out to displaced Palestinians in the Rafah refugee camp, in southern Gaza, on October 17.
People lay wreaths during a funeral for the Israeli Kutz family in Gan-Yavne, Israel on October 17. The family of five were murdered in their home by Palestinian militants who infiltrated the Israeli Kibbutz of Kfar Aza last week.
Civil defense members and residents conduct search and rescue operations amid destroyed buildings after an Israeli attack in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Tuesday, October 17,
Aid supplies are seen in North Sinai, Egypt on October 16.
Street vendors work on a darkened street without power in Khan Younis, Gaza, on October 16.
Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing in Gaza on October 16.
People hold Israeli flags as friends and family mourn Dor Reder at his funeral in Beit Kama, southern Israel, on October 16.
Palestinians carry a person wounded in Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Monday, October 16.
People prepare to board a ship that will transport US nationals and their immediate family members from Haifa, Israel, to Cyprus on October 16.
Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian youth during his funeral in Nablus, West Bank, on October 15.
Israeli army soldiers patrol at an undisclosed position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 15.
People carry children as they flee following an Israeli strike on Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday, October 15.
Antonio Macías' mother cries over her son's body at Pardes Haim cemetery in Kfar Saba, Israel, on October 15. Macías was killed by Hamas at an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/07/middleeast/israel-gaza-fighting-hamas-attack-music-festival-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Israeli music festival</a> earlier this month.
Palestinians collect water from a tap on October 15 after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/10/middleeast/gaza-complete-siege-israel-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Israel blocked supplies</a> of electricity, food, water and fuel to Gaza.
