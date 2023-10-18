CNN —
Delta Air Lines is easing off some recent changes to its SkyMiles loyalty program that sparked criticism from frequent flyers.
The changes are aimed at the most loyal travelers who have built up years of status at the airline as well as business travelers and Delta’s (DAL) credit card holders.
Fundamentally, Wednesday’s announcement keeps in place a significant overhaul announced just last month that transitioned the loyalty program from miles-based to spending-based. But the airline will make it easier for frequent flyers to reach certain rewards thresholds than the original changes.
