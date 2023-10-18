New York CNN —
Costco CEO Craig Jelinek will step down at the end of the year, the company said Wednesday.
Ron Vachris, Costco’s president and chief operating officer, will replace him.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Markets
Fear & Greed Index
Latest Market News
Costco CEO Craig Jelinek will step down at the end of the year, the company said Wednesday.
Ron Vachris, Costco’s president and chief operating officer, will replace him.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.