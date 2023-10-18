A customer walks by a Costco store on September 23, 2022 in Monterey Park, California. Costco Wholesale Corp. topped estimates for quarterly results this week with total revenue rising 15% to $72.10 billion in a strong fourth quarter.
A customer walks by a Costco store on September 23, 2022 in Monterey Park, California. Costco Wholesale Corp. topped estimates for quarterly results this week with total revenue rising 15% to $72.10 billion in a strong fourth quarter.
Eric Thayer/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
New York CNN  — 

Costco CEO Craig Jelinek will step down at the end of the year, the company said Wednesday.

Ron Vachris, Costco’s president and chief operating officer, will replace him.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.