Reuters —
Arkansas ordered Syngenta to sell 160 acres (65 hectares) of farmland in the U.S. state within two years on Tuesday because the company is Chinese-owned, drawing a sharp rebuke from the global seeds producer.
U.S. farm groups and lawmakers are increasingly scrutinizing foreign land ownership due to concerns about national security.
“This is about where your loyalties lie,” Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a news conference.
Syngenta said it was disappointed and called the decision