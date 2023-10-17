CNN —

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris is resting at home and “seems to be in good spirits” after being released from hospital, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday.

The 26-year-old was transported off the field in an ambulance after sustaining a neck injury in the second quarter of the team’s home game against the New York Giants on Sunday.

He was injured on his first carry of the game when he was tackled by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard run. He remained down after the play, before players from both teams signaled for athletic trainers and doctors.

With players and coaches surrounding Harris, an ambulance was brought out to the field as he was placed to a backboard and a stretcher. He gave a thumbs up as he was being loaded into the ambulance.

An ambulance waits as medical staff attend to Harris during the game against the Giants. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP

The team announced during the game that Harris had been ruled out with a neck sprain and had been taken to hospital for further testing.

McDermott provided a further update on Harris’ health during his press conference on Monday, the day after his team had beaten the Giants 14-9.

“He’s doing well, or as well as can be expected,” said McDermott, who added that Harris was in the concussion protocol.

Harris is in his first season with the Bills after signing with the team in free agency following four years with the New England Patriots.

One of the people anxiously looking on was Bills backup safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals in early January.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle and taking a hit to the chest area. Medical professionals performed CPR on Hamlin when he lost his pulse and he needed to be revived through resuscitation and defibrillation. He was on a ventilator for days and spent more than a week in a Cincinnati hospital.

It was later determined that Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was caused by commotio cordis, which can occur when severe trauma to the chest disrupts the heart’s electrical charge and causes dangerous fibrillations (or abnormal heartbeats).

Hamlin was fully cleared to resume football activities in April and by August, the 25-year-old was a full participant in preseason games. He made the roster for the regular season, but has played only one game this season.

Hamlin didn’t suit up Sunday, but was on the bench where TV cameras showed him with his head down.