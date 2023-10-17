Lollapalooza will never be the same.
Goldman Sachs chief executive (and noted party DJ) David Solomon will no longer perform at high-profile events, picking Wall Street over South Beach, a representative from the second-largest investment bank confirmed to CNN.
“David decided to stop publicly DJing more than a year ago because of the outside attention to it,” said Goldman spokesman Tony Fratto.
Solomon, who performed under the alias DJ D-Sol, began spinning tracks at festivals and in night clubs a few years ago. “[I] kind of stumbled into it as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun,” Solomon, 61, said on a Goldman Sachs podcast in 2017.
Solomon’s hobby led him to headline a number of high-profile events, including an Amazon event in 2019 and a Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party last year. Last summer, he played at Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival alongside acts like Metallica, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and Green Day.