CNN —

Ghost stories are getting new life in the upcoming Hulu series “Living for the Dead.”

Executive produced by Kristen Stewart and the creators of “Queer Eye,” the show features five LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, each with their own unique talent, traveling the country to investigate the paranormal.

According to the official synopsis from Hulu, the show aims to “explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations,” and “shed light on those not seen.”

Rob Eric, one of the shows producers, recently spoke with CNN about how Stewart came to them with the idea.

“We got a phone call from our agents that Kristen wanted to meet on a project and we were like, yeah, it’s Kristen Stewart, so then she got on and told us that she had this idea that what would it be like to have a ghost-hunting show that had an LGBTQ cast,” Eric said. “And we are the ‘Queer Eye’ guys. We know the way that our community sort of sees things is different than other communities and we’ve never seen this before and wouldn’t that be interesting.”

Eric said they met with Stewart, created a format, then set out to cast the show. They landed on ghost hunters Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor, and Roz Hernandez, who each have paranormal specialties.

Logan Taylor, Roz Hernandez, Juju Bae, Alex LeMay and Ken Boggle in "Living for the Dead." Hulu

Boggle, who is a medium and tarot cards expert, told CNN his most terrifying moment filming happened while they were investigating strange activity at The Clown Motel in Nevada, featured in one of the episodes.

“I am terrified of clowns and so my teammates, my friends, decided that we would go to this Clown Motel and that they would put me blindfolded in a room of clowns in the dark,” he said.

Bae, a witch, said she developed her intuitive strengths with practice.

“I actually developed this in my adulthood. Like, I wasn’t a kid talking to spirits or really into the woo woo at all. This is something that I was intentional about,” she said.

While filming, Bae said she got physically scratched by a spirit in Arizona.

“I go to sleep, I wake up and there’s just three scratches down my neck into my chest,” she recalled.

Taylor, who describes himself as “the psychic of the group,” told CNN he also had physical encounters with ghosts.

“There were places that I got my hair pulled,” Taylor said of filming the series. “There was actually a moment where I kind of got grabbed. I’m used to seeing them [ghosts], hearing them, but when they start touching me, it was scary. I’m telling you, it would make any skeptic a believer.”

Hernandez, who was cast due to the success of their paranormal comedy podcast, “Ghosted,” owns up to being ghost “obsessed.”

“I feel like the luckiest fan of these shows ever,” Hernandez told CNN. “Now I get to be in one and sort of be a little skeptical and try to get down to the bottom of what’s going on there.”

Le May, a “paranormal investigator,” was excited about analyzing supernatural incidents and sharing their findings.

“The scariest scene for me was when I crawled into where they kept the bodies in a morgue by myself and had a lovely conversation with a malevolent spirit,” Le May recalled. “But I really, really ate it up. I thought it was a blast, and I got so much good evidence out of that.”

Of the naysayers, Le May said “for people who are skeptics, I tell them to book a night at The Clown Motel and stay in room 111.”

“Living for the Dead” streams on Hulu starting Oct 18.