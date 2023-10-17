Americans overwhelmingly side with unionized autoworkers in their ongoing strike against major car companies, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, even as most say that elected officials should steer clear of labor disputes.
Asked about the current United Auto Workers union strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis (which sells under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler brands), Americans side roughly 3-to-1 with the union members: 76% say their sympathies lie more with the workers on strike, with just 23% siding with the employers.
Among the roughly half of US adults who hold strong feelings about the strike, pro-labor sentiment is even more lopsided: 43% of all Americans side strongly with the workers and just 8% with the employers. Support for the striking workers is particularly robust among Democrats (56% sympathize strongly), members of union households (57%) and self-described liberals (61%).
While Democrats of all stripes side overwhelmingly with the striking workers, there are sharper divides within the GOP. Republicans in households making under $50,000 annually and those younger than 45 are significantly likelier than older Republicans and those making $100,000 or more to say their sympathies are on the autoworkers’ side, with a smaller divide between those without a college degree and those who’ve graduated college.
Still, a 66% majority of the public says that elect