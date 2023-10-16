CNN —

A coal train derailed off a bridge in southern Colorado on Sunday as it was crossing over Interstate 25, killing the driver of a semi truck that was passing underneath the bridge, state authorities confirmed.

The train derailed around 4:30 p.m. local time near the city of Pueblo – about 45 miles south of Colorado Springs, according to a statement from the train operator, BNSF Railway.

Images of the scene posted online by the Colorado State Patrol show at least ten train cars had slid off the tracks and over the side of a bridge and nearby embankment, blanketing the ground with coal. The bridge, which extends over both lanes of the interstate, appears to be partially collapsed with a semi truck crushed underneath it.

The male driver of the truck was killed, state patrol spokesperson Gary Cutler told CNN. No other details on the victim were provided. There were no reported injuries among BNSF crew members, the rail company said.

The derailment prompted interstate closures in both directions as authorities worked to clear the roadway, the state patrol said on social media. BNSF said its personnel are also assisting in clearing the site.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced it is investigating the incident.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said he has communicated with Colorado Governor Jared Polis about the incident and has been briefed by the Federal Railroad and Federal Highway Administrations. US Department of Transportation staff were headed to the scene Sunday night, he said.

“State & local authorities are leading the immediate emergency response, and we will be ready to help in any way needed to support a swift return to normal use for the highway and rail routes affected,” Buttigieg said.