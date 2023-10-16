No undefeated teams left and Bills survive scare: Everything to know about Week 6’s Sunday NFL games

CNN —

The 1972 Miami Dolphins and 2007 New England Patriots are safe for another year.

Since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, those two teams were the only ones ever to go undefeated during the regular season. The ’72 Dolphins finished with the NFL’s first and only perfect season, winning Super Bowl VII after going 14-0 in the regular season, but the Tom Brady-led Patriots lost Super Bowl XLII despite going 16-0 in the regular season.

After Week 6 of the 2023 season, the 1972 Dolphins and 2007 Patriots will pop the champagne as their accomplishments remain safe for yet another year after the last two teams who had yet to taste defeat finally did so.

Let’s have a look at everything you need to know from Sunday’s games.

Jets stun Eagles for Philly’s first defeat

The New York Jets had been down on their luck and the Philadelphia Eagles were undefeated and slowly improving after a slow start.

Even history slanted in one direction: the Jets had never beaten the Eagles.

However, in the shock upset of the day, Gang Green handed Philadelphia its first loss of the season, beating last season’s Super Bowl runners-up 20-14 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but a fourth-quarter interception from New York’s Tony Adams was returned 45 yards to set up a short Breece Hall touchdown run which sealed the victory.

The Jets defense turned the screw on the usually-explosive Philadelphia offense, intercepting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts three times to give its own sputtering offense the chance to claim a famous victory.

And that was despite the team missing a host of its defensive starters – including New York’s two best cornerbacks, Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed – in its first victory over the Eagles in 13 attempts.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was blunt in his assessment after the game about the impact his defense was having on opposition teams.

“Through these first six weeks, we’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven’t gotten all wins, but we’ve embarrassed all of them,” Saleh told reporters afterwards.