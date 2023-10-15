Start your week smart: Israeli offensive, Jim Jordan, Kaiser Permanente, Louisiana governor, New Zealand election

CNN —

The only thing worse than an early morning flight is the coffee on the plane — the weak, bitter brew that’s either scalding or tepid and served in a tiny cup. Alaska Airlines thinks it has the solution. It created a custom blend of coffee with Portland-based roaster Stumptown that’s immune to the effects of changes in altitude.

The weekend that was

• Conditions in Gaza have deteriorated into a “complete catastrophe,” with serious shortages of clean water and food as tens of thousands of Palestinians attempt to flee crippling airstrikes and an imminent Israeli ground offensive. Israel said the next stage of war will include strikes from land, sea and air. Follow live updates.

• Rep. Jim Jordan is the GOP’s new House speaker nominee following Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s exit from the race. But the Ohio Republican lacks the 217 votes needed to win the gavel in a full floor vote, keeping the House in a state of paralysis.

• Kaiser Permanente reached a tentative deal with the unions representing 75,000 employees, following the largest-ever health care strike in US history. The strike last week lasted only three days, but the coalition of unions had threatened a longer walkout next month.

• Republicans will reclaim the Louisiana governor’s office, CNN projects, with state Attorney General Jeff Landry winning a majority of the vote Saturday in the state’s “jungle primary” and avoiding the need for a November runoff.

• New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has conceded his Labour Party lost Saturday’s election, as voters punished the government and took the country rightwards nine months after his predecessor Jacinda Ardern suddenly resigned.

The week ahead

Monday

If you are among the more than 10 million people who filed for an extension on your federal income tax return for 2022, your day of reckoning is about to arrive. October 16 is the deadline to file your Form 1040. If you miss this deadline, the failure-to-file penalty is 5% of the unpaid taxes for each month or part of a month that a tax return is late — capped at 25%. There are some exceptions, however, including taxpayers affected by flooding in Illinois, Alaska and Vermont, and those impacted by the recent Maui fires and Hurricane Idalia.

Tuesday

Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed under oath in a lawsuit that ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok brought against the Justice Department for his wrongful termination after the Russia investigation — the latest legal issue the former president faces. In the lawsuit, Strzok alleges Trump has a political vendetta against him — the former president has criticized him in tweets — that led to his wrongful termination, and that the Justice Department wrongfully released text messages he exchanged with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Page is also suing. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Wednesday

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Jack Lew, President Biden’s nominee to be US ambassador to Israel. Lew, a former Treasury secretary and White House chief of staff during the Obama administration, was nominated by Biden more than a month ago. Lew’s confirmation has taken on new urgency following the attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

Thursday

The 60-year-old man arrested last month in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur is scheduled to be arraigned. Duane Keith Davis, known as “Keffe D,” was expected to be arraigned earlier this month on a murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting in 1996, but when he appeared in court at that time, he said his defense attorney needed two weeks to arrange to be present. The judge granted a continuance.

Friday

President Biden will welcome President Charles Michel of the European Council and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission to the White House for the second US-EU Summit since Biden took office. In addition to clean energy, global supply-chain infrastructure and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the wars in Ukraine and Israel are expected to be on the agenda.

One Thing: A week of war in Israel

Photos of the week

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary on Monday, and to celebrate, the House of Mouse will release a 4K restoration of the feature film that started it all — “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” — on Disney+.

In theaters

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will attempt to dethrone Taylor Swift at the box office Friday when Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” arrives on the big screen. Adapted from David Grann’s bestseller, the story takes place in the 1920s in Oklahoma, where the Osage Nation found riches with oil — sparking a series of murders as part of a plot to deprive them of their newfound wealth. A word of warning: “Killers of the Flower Moon” runs more than three hours, so maybe rethink that jumbo-sized Mountain Dew.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The Las Vegas Aces can close out the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty with a third straight victory today to claim their second consecutive championship. The Liberty are hoping they can pull off a win at home to force a Game 4 on Wednesday and a Game 5 on Friday. The odds, however, are not in their favor. No team has ever come back from a 2-0 series deficit since the WNBA Finals switched to a best-of-five format in 2005.

In baseball, Game 1 of the American League Championship Series is today, and it’s an all-Texas affair with the Texas Rangers taking on defending champs Houston. The Astros have appeared in three of the last six World Series, winning twice. On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which – like CNN – is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

