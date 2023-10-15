NFL Week 6: How to watch and the standout matchups

By Hannah Brewitt, CNN
6 minute read
Published 10:00 AM EDT, Sun October 15, 2023
Haason Reddick of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Eagles beat the Rams 23-14.
Harry How/Getty Images
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta tries in vain to pull in a pass reception in Detroit on October 8. The Lions beat the Carolina Panthers 42-24.
Paul Sancya/AP
New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball during a game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets won 31-21.
Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
KaVontae Turpin of the Dallas Cowboys catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Cowboys' 42-10 loss the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts beat the Titans 23-16.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after catching a 41-yard touchdown pass during the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Matt Durisko/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase runs past Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson after making a catch during the Bengals' 34-20 victory over the Cardinals. Chase scored three touchdowns during the game.
Joe Camporeale/USA Today Network/Reuters
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell during the Chargers' 24-17 victory on October 1. Mack recorded six sacks, becoming the fifth player in NFL history to do so in a single game.
Ashley Landis/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars fans wave flags ahead of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London. It was the first of five international games the NFL has scheduled this season as part of its ever-expanding International Series. The Jaguars won 23-7.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions celebrates with fans during his team's 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the Buccaneers' win 26-9 against the New Orleans Saints.
Butch Dill/AP
Cincinnati Bengals' Evan McPherson kicks a field goal during a game against the Tennesee Titans. McPherson was Cincinnati's only player to put points on the board during their 27-3 loss.
George Walker IV/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shouts while warming up ahead of the Bills game against the Miami Dolphins. Hamlin participated in the opening kickoff, his first regular season appearance after surviving a cardiac arrest on the field nearly nine months ago. The Bills beat the Dolphins 48-20.
Adrian Kraus/AP
Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders makes a pass reception during the second quarter of the Commanders' 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos celebrates intercepting a pass thrown by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The Broncos won 31-28.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert celebrates with teammates Braxton Berrios and Christian Wilkins after scoring one of his four touchdowns during the Dolphins' landslide victory over the Broncos on September 24.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers remain undefeated after their 30-12 Thursday Night Football win on September 21.
Cary Edmondson/USA Today Network/Reuters
Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift cheers on the Kansas City Chiefs from the family suite of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift's show of support comes after weeks of speculation -- by various NFL broadcasters and the vast majority of Swifties -- that she and Kelce are dating. Swift had plenty to cheer about as the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10.
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper pulls in a catch for a touchdown during the Browns' 27-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Andrew Nelles/USA Today Network/Reuters
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaps into the endzone for a touchdown during his team's 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders.
Evan Vucci/AP
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson go after a fumble in the endzone. The Colts beat the Ravens 22-19.
Brent Skeen/USA Today Network/Reuters
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs fends off New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom during the first half at Lambeau Field. The Packers edged out a 18-17 win.
Dan Powers/USA Today Network/Reuters
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes in the first half at Ford Field in Detroit. The Falcons lost 20-6.
Rick Osentoski/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb grimaces after suffering a knee injury in a Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18. He was carted off the field in the second quarter. Before leaving the game, the star running back had 10 carries for 64 yards.
Matt Durisko/AP
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scores in the first half of a 30-10 win over the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17. It was the Jets' first game without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an ankle injury during his debut with the team in Week 1.
Michael Ainsworth/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Lawrence threw for 216 yards during Jacksonville's 17-9 loss to Kansas City.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert looks for space to run the ball as he evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David at Raymond James Stadium. The Bears would lose 27-17.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is tackled by linebacker Preston Smith during the second half of a 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson makes a catch over New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals narrowly lost 31-28.
Matt York/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray receives a pass. The Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9.
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Network/Reuters
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after scoring the team's only touchdown during their 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Adrian Kraus/AP
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his debut with the New York Jets, is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field after the play, which occurred during the team's first drive in the first quarter. Before being traded in the offseason, Rodgers had spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.
Elsa/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball in the second half of a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10 in Pennsylvania.
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst tries to stiff arm Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was all for naught as the Falcons won the game 24-10.
Dale Zanine/USA Today Network/Reuters
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers pulls in a touchdown past Denver Broncos CB Damarri Mathis in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. The score would be important as the Raiders edged the home side, 17-16.
Ron Chenoy/USA Today Network/Reuters
It was a rough day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they got trounced by the Cleveland Browns 24-3. The highest paid quarterback in the league had a tough start to the season, throwing 14-for-31 for 82 yards and being crushed here by Browns safety Grant Delpit.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a 20-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Los Angeles Chargers kicker JK Scott punts the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers would lose 36-34 to the Dolphins.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Network/Reuters
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/punt returner Zay Flowers catches a deep pass in the first quarter during the Houston Texans. Baltimore fans had plenty of action to cheer as their team thoroughly handled the Texans 25-9.
Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It was to be one of the only highlights for the home fans as the Niners won 30-7.
Matt Freed/AP
It was a rough start to the year for the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were shocked by the Detroit Lions 21-20 in Missouri. Still, many are predicting the Chiefs will repeat this year.
Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Network/Reuters
The best photos from the 2023 NFL season
CNN  — 

Week 6 of the NFL season kicked off on Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Denver Broncos (and, yes, apparent good luck charm Taylor Swift was in attendance).

The action continues through the weekend with a slate of great matchups across the league.

Here’s what to look for in Week 6 of the 2023 season.

San Francisco 49ers @ Cleveland Browns, Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Sunday afternoon features a showdown between two of the league’s top-ranked defenses: the Cleveland Browns and the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Statistically speaking, these defenses are neck-and-neck. The Browns lead the league in yards allowed per game while the 49ers rank third. The 49ers lead the league in scoring defense, while the Browns are tied for second.

Earlier this week, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy referenced the similarities between the two defensive units.

“You can see the similarities with how [defensive line coach Kris] Kocurek coaches the guys up here,” Purdy said. “At camp, we obviously go against that every single day, and it was a great challenge for us. So, when we watch the film it’s like, ‘alright, yeah, we got another great challenge in front of us this week with these guys.’”

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Brock Purdy looks to pass during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on October 08, 2023.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

While taking on the Browns defense is no easy task, Purdy might be the perfect foil to their bend-but-don’t-break style of play.

The 23-year-old former Mr. Irrelevant leads the league in passer rating, all while completing 72.1% of passes with nine TD passes and no interceptions. He’s 10-0 in regular season starts and is undefeated in games in which he’s played at least three quarters.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, multiple members of the Browns organization have remarked on the young signal-caller’s impressive skill set.

“Purdy is an extremely accurate passer. He’s got a quick release and he anticipates very well, and he works the ball around,” Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told reporters. “He’s finding the open guy. He’s getting rid of the ball quick. He’s putting the ball in position for guys to be able to run after the catch.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: A Buffalo Bills fan shows their support during the NFL Match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Bills fans turn London into a home from home but Jaguars spoil the party

As for the Browns’ quarterback situation, backup P. J. Walker will play in place of an injured Deshaun Watson. Watson has been sidelined since Sept. 24 with a bruise on the rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder.

Facing a high-caliber opponent without your starting quarterback can be challenging, but according to Browns star wide receiver Amari Cooper it’s just “part of the game.”

“This is my ninth year. I played with a multitude of different quarterbacks, been in situations similar to this before, so it’s not anything that surprising. You have to be very adaptable in these types of situations,” Cooper said.

“As far as a challenge, I don’t really see much of a challenge. I mean, obviously, communicating with a new quarterback who I haven’t played in a game with before. But this is just the same. I go out there, I create separation, I catch the ball, I do my job.”

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

The late afternoon slate features the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams enter the matchup fresh off Week 5 wins. Running back Breece Hall powered the Jets to victory over the Broncos with 22 carries for 177 yards, while the Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams behind 303 passing yards from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Jets are certainly riding high from the emotional “Hackett Bowl” win, but they’ll need a lot more than momentum to knock down the Eagles.

Offensively, Philadelphia rank fifth in the league in points and second in yardage. They’ve won 22 of their last 23 games started by Hurts, including his past 11 starts on the road. It’s also worth noting that the Eagles and Jets have met 12 times – and the Eagles won all 12.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Jalen Hurts looks to pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2023.
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

When asked what stands out about this Eagles team, Jets head coach Robert Salah described their talent at every position.

“It’s almost like you’re playing the Peyton Manning of offensive line. You can hit them once, but I promise you they’re going to make the adjustment and fix it and they know how to,” Salah said. “Then you got to deal with the outside guys. It feels like they’ve got Pro Bowl players at every position, and [quarterback Jalen Hurts] is a special young man. So they’re a challenge, there’s a reason why they’re the NFC champs.”

While the Eagles are undefeated, they are certainly not impenetrable. Though they allow the fewest rushing yards per game, they also allow the 25th most passing yards per game. This means Jets quarterback Zach Wilson can expose the team’s weak pass defense by keeping the ball off the ground and in the air.

Earlier this week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni noted that Wilson has done a “good job managing the game” since taking over for an injured Aaron Rodgers.

“I thought he had a really good game last game,” Sirianni said. ”I see a guy that’s getting better. Again, the weapons around him, they play good complementary football with their defense on the other side of the ball as well.”

It’s a tall order for Wilson to take down the undefeated reigning NFC champions, however anything is possible when these teams take the field on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC

Week 6 wraps up with a Monday Night battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, and there’s more at stake than just an early season victory.

Bragging rights are up for grabs as an important member of the Bolts’ coaching staff returns to Dallas for the very first time.

Kansas City Chiefs Trey Smith (65) and Joe Thuney (62) celebrate with Harrison Butker (7) after his 52-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of an AFC West matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.