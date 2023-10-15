CNN —

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in it to win it.

The pair spent their Saturday night together in New York City, where they made surprise cameos on the new episode of “SNL” before engaging in some G-rated PDA.

In separate cameos on “Saturday Night Live,” Swift and Kelce winked at the fervor around their coupling.

In one sketch, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker and host Pete Davidson parodied the NFL’s media coverage of Swift attending Kelce’s games in recent weeks.

The Chiefs’ tight end appeared at the end of the sketch when Thompson, playing Fox NFL Sunday broadcaster Curt Menefee, was frustrated with his co-host’s Swift references and he wanted to speak to “someone who actually wants to talk football.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hold hands in New York City on October 14. Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

The camera then cut to Kelce, who said, “Yes, please!” He flashed a smile as the crowd whistled and cheered.

Swift’s appearance was less of a direct response to the buzz, but her cameo on the same episode as Kelce was acknowledgment enough.

She appeared in an all-black outfit to introduce rapper Ice Spice, the episode’s musical guest and a Swift collaborator on her hit song “Karma.”

There’s been plenty of speculation that the two are dating given that weeks after Kelce made a play to give the singer his phone number at one of her concerts, she’s shown up at his games to support him.

Neither Kelce nor Swift have publicly commented on their relationship.

Their appearances on “SNL” marked the long-running sketch show’s first episode back after an extended delay due to the writers’ strike. Davidson was scheduled to host in May before the writers’ strike commenced.