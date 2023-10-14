Space Next Chapter

‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas

By Ashley Strickland, CNN
2 minute read
Published 3:42 PM EDT, Sat October 14, 2023
The moon passes between Earth and the sun during a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse on Saturday October 14 in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah.
Rick Bowmer/AP
The Flores family watches the eclipse in Kerrville, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Viewers use special eclipse glasses to watch from San Antonio, Texas.
Eric Gay/AP
The eclipse is seen through a special protective glass at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
Ringo Chiu/AP
Diners in San Antonio, Texas, observe the eclipse through protective glasses.
Eric Gay/AP
Hot air balloon operators create a "ring of fire" with their gondola burners at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
Crowds gather to watch the solar eclipse at a museum in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
People use a box pinhole projector to watch the annular solar eclipse in Bogota, Colombia.
Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images
The eclipse pokes through the clouds during a watch party at the Fleischmann Planetarium in Reno, Nevada.
Jason Bean/USA Today
Blind people experience the annular eclipse through sound by using a device called LightSound in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images
People watch the solar eclipse along the Las Vegas Strip.
John Locher/AP
A man observes the eclipse in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Gustavo Amador/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
People gather to watch the eclipse at Monument Valley in the Navajo Nation, Arizona.
Jim Urquhart/Reuters
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.

Millions were within the path of the annular solar eclipse as it created a “ring of fire” in the sky over North, Central and South America.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - OCTOBER 14: The moon completely crosses in front of the sun during the Annual Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular solar eclipse appears too small to cover the sun completely, creating a "ring of fire" effect around the moon. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
The moon completely crosses in front of the sun during the annular solar eclipse on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

During an annular solar eclipse, the moon is at the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, so it can’t completely block the sun. Instead, the sun’s fiery light surrounds the moon’s shadow, creating the so-called ring of fire.

The eclipse began in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PT (12:13 p.m. ET). It is expected to end off the Atlantic coast of Brazil at 3:48 p.m. ET.

As it passed over city after city, the skies darkened as the moon moved in front of the sun, causing temperatures to drop.

Those outside of the path were also treated to a crescent-shaped partial solar eclipse, when it looks like the moon is taking a bite out of the sun.

TOPSHOT - A hot air balloon crew, sitting next to gondola, watches the annular solar eclipse at the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
A hot air balloon crew, sitting next to gondola, watches Saturday's eclipse at the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Little crescents were visible on the ground and reflecting off car windshields and skyscraper windows. For those standing by trees, the spaces between the leaves acted as pinholes and the light streaming through those gaps appeared as individual crescents.

And if you missed out on seeing this year’s annular eclipse, sky-gazers across North America are in for a treat on April 8, 2024 when a total solar eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States and Canada. So hold onto your certified eclipse glasses, solar viewers and solar filters for your camera — you can use them again in April to safely view another scintillating event.

