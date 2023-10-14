New York CNN —

Imagine you’re at the movies: The lights have dimmed, the previews are over, chatter dwindles to a hush. You take a sip of soda through a straw. You pop some artificially buttery popcorn into your mouth. You tear open a bag of Skittles and start to chew.

That last part feels wrong, probably, because at the movies, candy comes in a box. Movie theaters are not the only place to buy boxed candy — you can get boxes of chocolate or candy at some drug stores or online — but even then they’re called theater box candy, a label that undeniably links the package with the movies.

So what’s with the box? Experts say that the distinctive packaging is about logistics — both for the theater, and for you and your buddies at the movies.

Sharing is caring

Rectangular theater boxes “make it easy [for consumers] to share their candy with their friends,” said Keith Domalewski, director of marketing at Just Born, which sells Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales.

A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley, maker of M&M’s and Skittles, made a similar point, noting that candy sold in “boxes in movie theaters is easier to pour and share, compared to traditional packaging, and boxes offer the ability to re-close.” That means less spilling in between seats.

Boxed candy is harder to spill, hopefully. Patti McConville/Alamy Stock Photos

Candy sellers are always thinking about how people are going to consume their products.

If you’re going to polish off a bag of M&M’s in one sitting or scarf down a chocolate bar on the bus, you don’t need to worry about re-sealing and are likely happy with a small, tearable package. If you’re looking for a sweet, portion-controlled snack, you might buy a bag of fun sizes.

At the movies, you’re probably going to be passing snacks along to friends, noted Chris Gindlesperger, senior vice president of public affairs and communications at the National Confectioners Association, a trade organization. “It’s a moment to share.”