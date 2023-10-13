The blimp is back – and this time, it’s tiny

By Tom Page, CNN
5 minute read
Published 3:49 AM EDT, Fri October 13, 2023
Airships once ruled the skies -- and now, a century after their golden age, the floating giants are making a comeback. Cloudline is a South African startup building autonomous mini airships designed for deliveries, and aerial monitoring and inspection. The 18-meter (60-foot) long blimps can carry up to 40 kilograms (88 pounds) and are powered by solar panels, with a flight range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles). <strong>Look through the rest of the gallery to learn more about the new generation of airships soaring into the future.</strong>
Airships once ruled the skies -- and now, a century after their golden age, the floating giants are making a comeback. Cloudline is a South African startup building autonomous mini airships designed for deliveries, and aerial monitoring and inspection. The 18-meter (60-foot) long blimps can carry up to 40 kilograms (88 pounds) and are powered by solar panels, with a flight range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles). Look through the rest of the gallery to learn more about the new generation of airships soaring into the future.
Courtesy Cloudline
Cloudline is rolling out its airships across sub-Saharan Africa. It is partnering with the UN's World Food Programme for emergency communications in Mozambique, and in Namibia it is working with UNICEF to provide medical supplies to remote clinics.
Cloudline is rolling out its airships across sub-Saharan Africa. It is partnering with the UN's World Food Programme for emergency communications in Mozambique, and in Namibia it is working with UNICEF to provide medical supplies to remote clinics.
Courtesy Cloudline
Flying Whales, a company based in France and Canada, is planning to build a 656-foot (200-meter) long helium-lift and hybrid-electric propulsion airship, like the one pictured in this render, that can carry up to 60 tons of cargo.
Flying Whales, a company based in France and Canada, is planning to build a 656-foot (200-meter) long helium-lift and hybrid-electric propulsion airship, like the one pictured in this render, that can carry up to 60 tons of cargo.
Flying Whales
Flying Whales says its airships could transport heavy, bulky cargo, such as wind turbines or construction materials, to remote locations that don't have roads, railways or airports connecting them to the global supply chain. This can help to reduce emissions and the environmental impact associated with building infrastructure, and it's a key motivator to bring back the old technology.
Flying Whales says its airships could transport heavy, bulky cargo, such as wind turbines or construction materials, to remote locations that don't have roads, railways or airports connecting them to the global supply chain. This can help to reduce emissions and the environmental impact associated with building infrastructure, and it's a key motivator to bring back the old technology.
Flying Whales
Airships have been around for over 150 years, and gained popularity in the early 1900s ferrying passengers and cargo across land and ocean. In this picture, US Navy airship Macon flies above New York City in 1933. However, as airplanes became faster and more advanced, airships began to fall out of favor.
Airships have been around for over 150 years, and gained popularity in the early 1900s ferrying passengers and cargo across land and ocean. In this picture, US Navy airship Macon flies above New York City in 1933. However, as airplanes became faster and more advanced, airships began to fall out of favor.
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
Airships at this time had a terrible track record for safety, with many crashing in storms or bursting into flames. The British R101 airship, pictured here at its hangar at Cardington in southern England, was destroyed in an accident in 1930, killing <a href="https://www.airships.net/blog/british-airship-r101-crashes-killing-48-day-1930/" target="_blank" target="_blank">48 passengers</a> and crew members. Seven years later, the <a href="https://www.britannica.com/topic/Hindenburg" target="_blank" target="_blank">Hindenburg Disaster</a> killed 36 people. Airship use was already in <a href="https://www.britannica.com/technology/airship" target="_blank" target="_blank">decline</a>, but the tragedy officially ended of the golden age of airships.
Airships at this time had a terrible track record for safety, with many crashing in storms or bursting into flames. The British R101 airship, pictured here at its hangar at Cardington in southern England, was destroyed in an accident in 1930, killing 48 passengers and crew members. Seven years later, the Hindenburg Disaster killed 36 people. Airship use was already in decline, but the tragedy officially ended of the golden age of airships.
Central Press/The Image Bank RF
For the past 90 years, most of the airships floating across the skies have been advertising vessels -- like the Goodyear Blimp, pictured here in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2022.
For the past 90 years, most of the airships floating across the skies have been advertising vessels -- like the Goodyear Blimp, pictured here in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2022.
Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters
Airships have low-emissions and minimal impact on landscapes because they don't require infrastructure on the ground, which is why companies like UK-based Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) are eager to bring them back. HAV is developing a hybrid aircraft that uses helium lifting gas in an inflatable hull, combined with airplane technology for thrust. The Airlander 10, pictured here at Cardington Airfield, took its first flight in 2016.
Airships have low-emissions and minimal impact on landscapes because they don't require infrastructure on the ground, which is why companies like UK-based Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) are eager to bring them back. HAV is developing a hybrid aircraft that uses helium lifting gas in an inflatable hull, combined with airplane technology for thrust. The Airlander 10, pictured here at Cardington Airfield, took its first flight in 2016.
Courtesy Darren Harbar/Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd
Airlander 10 is expected to enter service in 2026, carrying passengers on short-haul routes, says Tom Grundy, CEO of HAV. He adds that it's a "sensible step" to scaling up for production of its second vessel, the Airlander 50, capable of carrying up to 60 tons of cargo.
Airlander 10 is expected to enter service in 2026, carrying passengers on short-haul routes, says Tom Grundy, CEO of HAV. He adds that it's a "sensible step" to scaling up for production of its second vessel, the Airlander 50, capable of carrying up to 60 tons of cargo.
Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd
HAV expects this larger cargo aircraft to be in service by the early 2030s, and says it could help service remote areas, like the one pictured in this render. HAV is already working with the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Airports to explore how the Airlander 50 could provide a logistics solution for rural regions in Scotland. 
HAV expects this larger cargo aircraft to be in service by the early 2030s, and says it could help service remote areas, like the one pictured in this render. HAV is already working with the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Airports to explore how the Airlander 50 could provide a logistics solution for rural regions in Scotland. 
Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd
Another company working on airships is Lighter Than Air (LTA) Research. The company -- established by billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin -- is building a 400-foot airship, called Pathfinder 1, pictured here in its hangar at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California.
Another company working on airships is Lighter Than Air (LTA) Research. The company -- established by billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin -- is building a 400-foot airship, called Pathfinder 1, pictured here in its hangar at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California.
LTA Research
LTA Research is training pilots on an advanced flight simulator, pictured here. After the team finish conducting ground tests, LTA Research plans to fly the Pathfinder 1 in San Francisco's South Bay later this year.
LTA Research is training pilots on an advanced flight simulator, pictured here. After the team finish conducting ground tests, LTA Research plans to fly the Pathfinder 1 in San Francisco's South Bay later this year.
LTA Research
While most modern airship companies use helium as a lifting gas, others, such as H2 Clipper (whose airship is pictured in this render), are exploring hydrogen. Hydrogen is cheaper, has more lifting power, and can be a renewable element, whereas helium is expensive and could <a href="https://www.acs.org/content/dam/acsorg/greenchemistry/redesign/Research%20and%20Innovation/Endangered%20Elements/endangered-elements-helium.pdf" target="_blank" target="_blank">run out</a>.
While most modern airship companies use helium as a lifting gas, others, such as H2 Clipper (whose airship is pictured in this render), are exploring hydrogen. Hydrogen is cheaper, has more lifting power, and can be a renewable element, whereas helium is expensive and could run out.
H2 Clipper
One of the key challenges of using hydrogen is managing its flammability. Companies like H2 Clipper (pictured in this render) are using modern technology and materials to try to make the lifting gas safer.
One of the key challenges of using hydrogen is managing its flammability. Companies like H2 Clipper (pictured in this render) are using modern technology and materials to try to make the lifting gas safer.
H2 Clipper
But, those opting for helium say that the volume needed for airships is minimal compared to the supply: for example, Flying Whales says one of its airships (pictured in this render) would use around 0.1% of annual helium production. The company, which raised €122 million ($130 million) in funding last year, is now focused on building its prototype, with its first test flight anticipated in 2025.
But, those opting for helium say that the volume needed for airships is minimal compared to the supply: for example, Flying Whales says one of its airships (pictured in this render) would use around 0.1% of annual helium production. The company, which raised €122 million ($130 million) in funding last year, is now focused on building its prototype, with its first test flight anticipated in 2025.
Flying Whales
A new generation of airships is taking to the skies
CNN  — 

You’d be forgiven for thinking the resurgence of airships and blimps was a load of hot air. This is, after all, the means of flight which plummeted in the public’s estimation in an inglorious blaze with the 1937 Hindenburg disaster. Ungainly, slow and prone to accidents, they were superseded in practically every way by the commercial airplane. Yet close to a century after falling out of favor, a new generation of airships is preparing to take to the skies. Most of these have ambitions as large as their supersized proportions; touted as a more sustainable alternative to freight trucks or ships, transporting tons of goods at a time (while leaving humans on terra firma). But while some go big, one company is dreaming smaller. Much smaller.

South African startup Cloudline has received millions of dollars in investment for its mini blimps. Just over 18 meters (60 feet) long and with a miniscule net weight of two to three kilograms (around four to seven pounds), the company is pitching them as an alternative to helicopters and other vertical take-off and landing aircraft, and with payload capacities outstripping those of drones.

Cloudline has already received approval from local authorities to begin flying its airships in South Africa and is in talks with partners in Namibia, Mozambique and Kenya to begin operations, says CEO Spencer Horne.

The helium-filled blimps are fitted with solar panels and backup batteries to power their engines, have a flight time of up to 12 hours and a range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles), flying at a height up to 1,220 meters (4,000 feet) above take-off level.

Flight is fully autonomous, with each blimp following predetermined waypoints. In the event an airship encounters an abnormality, it will reroute to a predetermined point and wait for instruction from a human, who has access to its telemetry data.