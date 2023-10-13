The blimp is back – and this time, it’s tiny

CNN —

You’d be forgiven for thinking the resurgence of airships and blimps was a load of hot air. This is, after all, the means of flight which plummeted in the public’s estimation in an inglorious blaze with the 1937 Hindenburg disaster. Ungainly, slow and prone to accidents, they were superseded in practically every way by the commercial airplane. Yet close to a century after falling out of favor, a new generation of airships is preparing to take to the skies. Most of these have ambitions as large as their supersized proportions; touted as a more sustainable alternative to freight trucks or ships, transporting tons of goods at a time (while leaving humans on terra firma). But while some go big, one company is dreaming smaller. Much smaller.

South African startup Cloudline has received millions of dollars in investment for its mini blimps. Just over 18 meters (60 feet) long and with a miniscule net weight of two to three kilograms (around four to seven pounds), the company is pitching them as an alternative to helicopters and other vertical take-off and landing aircraft, and with payload capacities outstripping those of drones.

Cloudline has already received approval from local authorities to begin flying its airships in South Africa and is in talks with partners in Namibia, Mozambique and Kenya to begin operations, says CEO Spencer Horne.

The helium-filled blimps are fitted with solar panels and backup batteries to power their engines, have a flight time of up to 12 hours and a range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles), flying at a height up to 1,220 meters (4,000 feet) above take-off level.

Flight is fully autonomous, with each blimp following predetermined waypoints. In the event an airship encounters an abnormality, it will reroute to a predetermined point and wait for instruction from a human, who has access to its telemetry data.