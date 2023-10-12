CNN —

Authorities in northeast Georgia are warning residents to beware of an “aggressive” bobcat that is still on the loose after attacking a toddler, a teenager and two dogs in separate incidents late last week.

Oglethorpe County Fire Rescue responded to calls Friday of a bobcat in Winterville, a small community just outside Athens.

The attacks involved a 3-year-old female and a teenage male, who were playing outside of their respective homes at the time of the incidents, according to Oglethorpe County Fire Rescue. The homes of the victims are less than a quarter mile from each other.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. The 3-year-old suffered a bite on the back and a fractured finger. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment by emergency services.

Officials could not provide additional information on the injuries or condition of the teenager.

The department said two dogs were also attacked around the same area a day earlier. The conditions of the dogs are unknown.

Authorities say that they do not know if the bobcat is rabid or not. Both children received rabies vaccine shots, according to the department.

No additional attacks have taken place in the area, but the bobcat remains on the loose, said the department.

The department issued a warning to residents in a Facebook post, “If you live in that area, we ask you to be mindful of your surroundings and to please keep a close eye on your children when they are outside.”