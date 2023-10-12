CNN —

A Montana federal judge on Thursday tore into a contested state law that bans TikTok from all personal devices, saying in a hearing that the legislation appears driven by “paternalistic” views of social media users and suggesting lawmakers could have taken many steps short of an attempted ban to achieve their goals.

The sharp criticism of Montana’s legislature and attorney general comes as TikTok and a group of content creators on the platform have sought a ruling temporarily blocking the law.

The legal battle is closely watched because it is viewed as a bellwether for TikTok’s future in the United States, where dozens of states and the US government have already banned the app on official devices but have so far refrained from blocking the app on private devices. (TikTok declined to comment on the hearing.)

Montana became the first state to authorize a complete ban on TikTok when lawmakers passed SB419 in April and Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill in May, prompting an immediate legal challenge hours later.

In Thursday’s hearing to consider a possible temporary injunction, District Judge Donald Molloy repeatedly challenged arguments and analogies offered by Montana Solicitor General Christian Corrigan, at one point faulting Corrigan for providing “not a very good analogy.”

Corrigan argued that Montana’s TikTok ban is about protecting residents from data security abuses by TikTok. The text of the legislation prohibits TikTok from offering services within Montana and penalizes app store operators from providing the app for download; each offense carries a potential civil penalty of up to $10,000 per violation, per day.

Citing public reports about TikTok’s links to China through its parent company, ByteDance, Corrigan said lawmakers had been responding to a widespread concern about possible Chinese surveillance of US users.