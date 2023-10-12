NBA superstar LeBron James calls Hamas attacks on Israel ‘tragic and unacceptable’

LeBron James has spoken out about the ongoing crisis in Israel and Palestine.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James called the Hamas attacks on Israel “tragic and unacceptable” in a joint statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with his business partner Maverick Carter on Wednesday.

“The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable. The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism,” James and Carter said.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
Fatima Shbair/AP

Gaza crisis grows under intense bombardment as Israel retaliates to Hamas atrocities

“The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community,” added the statement, referring to the Emmy Award-winning studio team, founded by James and Carter.

“We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms.

James has long been a champion for social justice and racial equality.

“I will never shut up about things that are wrong,” James said in 2021. “I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression – things that go on in our community.

“I’ll use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that’s going on around this country and around the world. There’s no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand how powerful this platform and my voice is.”

The decades old conflict between Israelis and Palestinians entered uncharted territory this week after Hamas’ October 7 onslaught, when armed militants poured over the heavily-fortified border into Israel.

The gunmen killed more than 1,200 people, wounding thousands more in a coordinated rampage through farms and communities where they also took as many as 150 hostages.

Israel has stepped up its offensive in Gaza after the attacks.

At least 1,200 people have since been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, including hundreds of women and children.

Thousands more have been wounded as Israeli air strikes continue to pummel the densely populated strip, decimating buildings, reducing entire streets to rubble and trapping residents.

Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 12
Ibrahim Hams/AFP/Getty Images
A Palestinian woman covered in dust and dirt carries a child in Gaza City on October 12.
Bashar Taleb/AFP/Getty Images
An Israeli soldier walks by a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 11.
Baz Ratner/AP
An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on October 11.
Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images
People carry bodies of Palestinians killed during an Israeli airstrike prior to their burial in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Wednesday, October 11.
Abed Rahim Khatib/Picture-Alliance/Getty Images
An aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes at the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza City on October 11.
Yahya Hassouna/AFP/Getty Images
Mourners react beside the body of Mapal Adam during her funeral in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 11.
Francisco Seco/AP
Palestinians run from Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza, on October 11.
Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers load donated food into the back of a military vehicle in Sderot, Israel, on October 11.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
Bullet holes are seen in a cracked window at the entrance of a kindergarten in Be'eri, Israel, on October 11. The self-sustaining farming community near Gaza was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/10/middleeast/israel-beeri-bodies-found-idf-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">one of the first places targeted by Hamas militants</a> on October 7.
Bullet holes are seen in a cracked window at the entrance of a kindergarten in Be'eri, Israel, on October 11. The self-sustaining farming community near Gaza was one of the first places targeted by Hamas militants on October 7.
Baz Ratner/AP
A mourner reacts while burying a child from the al-Agha family, who were killed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, Gaza, on October 11.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Itzik and Miriam Shafir, center, mourn during their son's funeral at a cemetery in Modiin Maccabim, Israel, on Wednesday, October 11. Their son, Dor Shafir, and his girlfriend, Savion Kiper, were killed during <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/07/middleeast/israel-gaza-fighting-hamas-attack-music-festival-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Hamas' attack on a music festival</a> on Saturday.
Itzik and Miriam Shafir, center, mourn during their son's funeral at a cemetery in Modiin Maccabim, Israel, on Wednesday, October 11. Their son, Dor Shafir, and his girlfriend, Savion Kiper, were killed during Hamas' attack on a music festival on Saturday.
Maya Alleruzzo/AP
A boy carries salvaged belongings from the wreckage of his family's home in Khan Younis, Gaza, on October 11.
Yousef Masoud/The New York Times/Redux
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City on Tuesday, October 10.
Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Israeli soldiers carry a body on October 10 in Kfar Aza, a village in Israel just across the border from Gaza. Hamas militants carried out a "massacre" in Kfar Aza during their attacks over the weekend, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/israel-hamas-war-gaza-10-10-23/h_7867b7563e54a0b29dddeada7e4c2722" target="_blank">the Israel Defense Forces told CNN</a>.
Israeli soldiers carry a body on October 10 in Kfar Aza, a village in Israel just across the border from Gaza. Hamas militants carried out a "massacre" in Kfar Aza during their attacks over the weekend, the Israel Defense Forces told CNN.
Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times/Redux
Palestinians mourn during the funeral of a relative killed in an Israeli strike, in Gaza City on October 10.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
People mourn at the grave of Eden Guez during her funeral in Ashkelon, Israel, on October 10. She was killed as she attended a music festival that was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/07/middleeast/israel-gaza-fighting-hamas-attack-music-festival-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">attacked by terrorists from Gaza</a>. Israeli officials counted at least 260 bodies at the Nova Festival.
People mourn at the grave of Eden Guez during her funeral in Ashkelon, Israel, on October 10. She was killed as she attended a music festival that was attacked by terrorists from Gaza. Israeli officials counted at least 260 bodies at the Nova Festival.
Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters
Israeli soldiers take position in Kfar Aza near the border with Gaza on October 10.
Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Palestinians rescue a young girl from the rubble of a destroyed residential building following an Israeli airstrike on October 10.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Stranded travelers wait to be booked on a flight at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv on October 10.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 10.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Israelis in Ashkelon take cover in a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets on October 10.
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
People gather around the bodies of two Palestinian reporters, Mohammed Soboh and Said al-Tawil, who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 10.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Israelis mourn as they attend the funeral of Israel Defense Forces soldier Noam Elimeleh Rothenberg at Mount Herzel Cemetery in Jerusalem, on October 10.
Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
A Palestinian man reacts as he carries the body of his cousin who was pulled from the rubble after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Monday, October 9.
Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A family takes shelter at a neighbor's house after their home was damaged in an Israeli airstrike in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
Children run for cover as bombs fall near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on October 9.
Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
A photo from a wedding is seen on the ground of a building in Ashkelon that was hit by rockets from Gaza on October 9.
Amir Cohen/Reuters
People take shelter in Jerusalem on October 9.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
The ruins of the Yassin mosque are seen in the Shati refugee camp just outside Gaza City on October 9.
Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
Friends and relatives of Ilai Bar Sade mourn next to his grave during his funeral at a military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 9.
Erik Marmor/AP
Six-month-old Sama Alwadia is rescued from the rubble in Gaza City on October 9. Though the child had survived the initial strike, she died later while being treated for her injuries.
Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Lightning strikes over Gaza City following an Israeli bombardment on October 9.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers take position near the border between Gaza and Israel on October 9.
Oren Ziv/AP
A Palestinian man mourns over the body of his nephew killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 9.
Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Israeli security and emergency officials respond after a rocket landed in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank, on October 9.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on October 9.
Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers work on a tank at the border between Israel and Gaza on October 9.
Ilia Yefimovich/dpa/picture-alliance/AP
Palestinians remove a body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike on the Jebaliya refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
Ramez Mahmoud/AP
A plume of smoke rises in the sky over Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on October 9.
Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images
The mother of Israeli Col. Roi Levy cries during her son's funeral at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on October 9.
Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Palestinians inspect damage from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp on October 9.
Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images
An injured Palestinian child is pictured in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Israelis view a damaged residential building in Ashkelon after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza on October 9.
Erik Marmor/AP
Tali Touito reacts as she describes how Hamas gunmen attacked and took over the police station on her street, in Sderot, Israel, on Sunday, October 8.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
Fire and smoke rise from Gaza City following an Israeli airstrike on October 8.
Fatima Shbair/AP
A relative of an Israeli missing since the attacks is overcome by emotion during a press conference in Ramat Gan, Israel, on October 8.
Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Palestinians inspect a mosque destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza, on October 8.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
An Israeli soldier prays standing in front of a tank on the outskirts of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona on October 8.
Jalaa Marey/AFP/Getty Images
Israelis inspect the rubble of a building in Tel Aviv on October 8, a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza.
Oded Balilty/AP
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza on October 8.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters