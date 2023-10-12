In the week since Hamas fired a deadly barrage of rockets toward Israel — which Israel responded to with airstrikes on Gaza — the world has seen images of death, destruction and loss.

Palestinian children running for cover, their faces gripped with fear. Israeli mothers and fathers unable to restrain their grief. Paramedics responding in an infant's dying moments. An eerily quiet scene from the site of the once lively music festival where Hamas militants launched an attack.

Continued attacks from both sides have leveled homes and places of worship. They are scenes not too different from what we have witnessed during other wars in recent years.

These images have been brought to light by dedicated photographers — many of them Israeli and Palestinian journalists — who have been working under the most challenging circumstances with courage and resolve.

Look back at this week's most memorable photos from Israel and Gaza.

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Itzik and Miriam Shafir, center, mourn during their son's funeral at a cemetery in Modiin Maccabim, Israel, on Wednesday, October 11. Their son, Dor Shafir, and his girlfriend, Savion Kiper, were killed during <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/07/middleeast/israel-gaza-fighting-hamas-attack-music-festival-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Hamas' attack on a music festival</a> on Saturday.
Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike at the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza City on Monday, October 9.
Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images
An Israeli soldier covers his ears as a shell is fired toward Gaza near Netivot, Israel, on Wednesday, October 11.
Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Six-month-old Sama Alwadia is rescued from the rubble in Gaza City on Monday, October 9. Though the child survived the initial strike, she died while being treated for her injuries.
Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/10/politics/joe-biden-benjamin-netanyahu/index.html" target="_blank">makes a statement from the White House</a> on Tuesday, October 10. He confirmed that Americans are known to be among the hostages held by Hamas, and he delivered an emotional and angered denunciation of the terror. "It's abhorrent," he said. "The brutality of Hamas' bloodthirstiness brings to mind the worst rampages of ISIS."
Samuel Corum/Sipa/AP
A photo from a wedding is seen on the ground of a building in Ashkelon, Israel, that was hit by rockets from Gaza on Monday, October 9.
Amir Cohen/Reuters
Children run for cover as bombs fall near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Monday, October 9.
Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City on Tuesday, October 10.
Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Mourners react beside the body of Mapal Adam during her funeral in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday, October 11.
Francisco Seco/AP
Gunshots and bloodstains are seen at a house in Kfar Aza, Israel, on Tuesday, October 10. Days earlier, civilians were killed here in an attack by Hamas militants.
Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
People in New York City attend a "Stand with Israel" vigil and rally on Tuesday, October 10.
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinians break into the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border after gunmen infiltrated parts of southern Israel on Saturday, October 7.
Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken watches Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make a statement to the media in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, October 12. Netanyahu said Hamas should be "crushed" and "spat out from the community of nations."
Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AP
Israeli soldiers carry a body in Kfar Aza, Israel, on Tuesday, October 10. Hamas militants carried out a "massacre" in Kfar Aza during their attacks over the weekend, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/israel-hamas-war-gaza-10-10-23/h_7867b7563e54a0b29dddeada7e4c2722" target="_blank">the Israel Defense Forces told CNN</a>.
Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times/Redux
People mourn at the grave of paramedic Amit Man during her funeral in Netivot, Israel, on Tuesday, October 10. She was fatally shot along with patients she was treating in Be'eri, Israel. The self-sustaining farming community near Gaza was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/10/middleeast/israel-beeri-bodies-found-idf-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">one of the first places targeted by Hamas militants</a> on Saturday.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
Lightning strikes over Gaza City following an Israeli bombardment on Monday, October 9.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinian children look toward the sky at the sound of airstrikes at a United Nations-run school in Gaza on Saturday, October 7.
Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin mosque after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on Monday, October 9.
Adel Hana/AP
From the window of his family's apartment, a man surveys damage from a rocket that struck a parking lot in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, October 7.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
A woman runs to her family's reinforced concrete shelter moments after rocket sirens sounded in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, October 7.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
Students light candles in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Monday, October 9, as they pay tribute to Nepali nationals who lost their lives in Israel.
Niranjan Shrestha/AP
People carry bodies of Palestinians killed during an Israeli airstrike prior to their burial in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Wednesday, October 11.
Abed Rahim Khatib/Picture-Alliance/Getty Images
A Palestinian man mourns over the body of his nephew killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Monday, October 9.
Mohammed Saber/EFP-EFE/Shutterstock
Demonstrators climb up the Monument à la République in Paris during a pro-Palestinian rally on Thursday, October 12.
Ibrahim Ezzat/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Rockets launched from Gaza are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system on Sunday, October 8.
Amir Cohen/Reuters
People take shelter in Jerusalem on Monday, October 9.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
People gather around the bodies of two Palestinian reporters, Mohammed Soboh and Said al-Tawil, who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Tuesday, October 10.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Israeli soldiers load donated food into the back of a military vehicle in Sderot, Israel, on Wednesday, October 11.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
Children are seen in a damaged house in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, October 7.
Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
This photo, taken on Wednesday, October 11, shows the music festival camp in Israel that was overrun by Hamas militants on Saturday.
Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times/Redux
Stranded travelers wait to be booked on a flight at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, October 10.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux