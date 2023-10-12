In the week since Hamas fired a deadly barrage of rockets toward Israel — which Israel responded to with airstrikes on Gaza — the world has seen images of death, destruction and loss.

Palestinian children running for cover, their faces gripped with fear. Israeli mothers and fathers unable to restrain their grief. Paramedics responding in an infant's dying moments. An eerily quiet scene from the site of the once lively music festival where Hamas militants launched an attack.

Continued attacks from both sides have leveled homes and places of worship. They are scenes not too different from what we have witnessed during other wars in recent years.

These images have been brought to light by dedicated photographers — many of them Israeli and Palestinian journalists — who have been working under the most challenging circumstances with courage and resolve.

Look back at this week's most memorable photos from Israel and Gaza.

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.