CNN —

Booker Prize-winning Indian author Arundhati Roy could be prosecuted for allegedly seditious comments made over a decade ago, after a top official in Delhi said there was enough evidence to lay charges.

Roy rose to international prominence for her novels, including 1997 Booker Prize winner “The God of Small Things,” but has also published two collections of political writing and long been an outspoken critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a 2022 op-ed published by CNN, Roy compared India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the January 6 US Capitol rioters and noted that “people like myself are on the A-list of ‘anti-nationals,’ largely for “the things I write and say. Particularly about Kashmir.”

The recent developments in Roy’s case come as Modi’s government has escalated crackdowns against its critics, sparking renewed accusations that the administration is stifling free speech.

Earlier this month, police in New Delhi raided the homes of prominent journalists linked to a left-leaning news organization known for its scrutiny of the Indian government. Police said they had arrested the outlet’s editor and a colleague as part of an ongoing investigation in connection with India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, an anti-terror law that critics describe as “draconian.”

In February, Indian tax authorities raided the BBC’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. Indian authorities accused the BBC of tax evasion but