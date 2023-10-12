Covid vaccine 04
Video Ad Feedback
How the vaccine gets from the lab to your arm
01:18 - Source: CNN Business
CNN  — 

This year’s uptake of the updated Covid-19 vaccine appears to be somewhat slower than last year’s, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 7 million Americans have received a dose of the latest vaccines, HHS said Thursday. The CDC recommended vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for everyone 6 months and older on September 12; an updated vaccine from Novavax became available this month and is recommended for people 12 and over.

A Covid-19 vaccine record card is seen at Florida Memorial University Vaccination Site in Miami Gardens, Florida on April 14, 2021. - Florida Division of Emergency Management has opened a new permanent vaccination site at Florida Memorial University. The walk-up site will administer 200 doses of Moderna vaccine per day to any Florida resident over the age of 18. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A Covid-19 vaccine record card is seen at Florida Memorial University Vaccination Site in Miami Gardens, Florida on April 14, 2021. - Florida Division of Emergency Management has opened a new permanent vaccination site at Florida Memorial University. The walk-up site will administer 200 doses of Moderna vaccine per day to any Florida resident over the age of 18. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

CDC is no longer distributing Covid-19 vaccination cards, once a staple of the pandemic

In comparison, when last year’s bivalent Covid-19 booster was available, more than 18 million people had received a dose by October 12, 2022, about six weeks after the CDC signed off on it, according to CDC data. By May, about 56.5 million people had received that booster, representing about 17% of the US population.

The new Covid-19 vaccines have been updated to target currently circulating coronavirus variants.

Almost 14 million doses have been shipped to pharmacies and other vaccination sites, with 91% of Americans 12 and older able to access the vaccines within five miles of where they live, HHS said in a statement. And more than 710,000 vaccines have been ordered through the CDC’s Vaccines for Children program, which provides vaccines to half of US children.

Ilana Diener holds her son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 have some encouraging news. Pfizer said Monday, May 23, 2022, that three doses of its vaccines offers strong protection to those under 5. That news comes a month after Moderna said it would ask regulators to OK its two shot regimen for the youngest kids.
Ilana Diener holds her son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 have some encouraging news. Pfizer said Monday, May 23, 2022, that three doses of its vaccines offers strong protection to those under 5. That news comes a month after Moderna said it would ask regulators to OK its two shot regimen for the youngest kids.
Emma H. Tobin/AP

Parents of young children say kids are being left behind as updated Covid-19 vaccines roll out

But some experts worry about the vaccines potentially not reaching children.

“We have about 10,000 babies a day in this country that become newly eligible for Covid-19 vaccines when they turn 6 months old, and we’re only vaccinating about 7,000 kids a week under the age of 4,” Dr. Michelle Fiscus, chief medical officer at the Association of Immunization Managers, said Wednesday during a virtual panel hosted by the nonprofit Covid-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project. She was referring to data from earlier in the year.

“So we have this growing population of young, unprotected children, and that not only impacts the lives of those children, but it really dilutes the herd immunity that we have in the community by increasing this population every single day of children who are unprotected,” Fiscus said. “This is a situation where choosing to vaccinate your own child can not just help them and the other members of your family but also can work to help the community at large.”

Dr. James Samuel Pope treats a patient who is suffering from the effects of Covid-19 in the ICU at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on January 18, 2022. According to Pope the patient is unvaccinated. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Covid-19 hospitalizations “continue to predominantly affect” adults 65 and older, CDC researchers say.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Older adults still make up most Covid-19 hospitalizations, CDC report says, but concern grows over lack of vaccination

Some of the issues with the current vaccine rollout could be attributed to distribution delays.

Early in the fall vaccine campaign, many people reported having trouble finding doses or running into snags with insurance coverage.

The distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, “which has shifted to the private market, is a lot different than it was last year when the government was distributing them,” an HHS spokesperson said Thursday.

“The Biden-Harris Administration, through HHS, has been working directly with manufacturers and distributors to ensure that the vaccines are getting to pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, pediatricians, and other vaccination sites, including long-term care facilities,” the statement said. “Just as we did last vaccine season, we will be working to reach Americans where they are and inform them of the updated vaccines and where they can get them.”

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

There is also growing concern about many older adults not getting the new Covid-19 shot as well as not getting vaccinated against flu or respiratory syncytial virus, said Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

This year marks the first time that the United States has vaccines available against all three of those respiratory illnesses: Covid-19, flu and RSV.

“As we head into this respiratory virus season even deeper, we’re most worried about the older people getting protected,” Freeman said. “For anyone with underlying health issues, all three vaccines can prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death.”