October 13, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re looking at the US House of Representatives and its race to elect a new Speaker of the House after the removal of Republican Kevin McCarthy in an unprecedented vote. Then, a rare cosmic occurrence known as an annular solar eclipse is happening this weekend and we have everything you need to know. And how to get the most out of multitasking, Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains. All that and a human-like robot on today’s episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Surprise rockets and militants entered Israel on Saturday from what area?

2. What is Israel’s missile defense system called?

3. What type of rare celestial event is happening this Saturday and will be viewable in many parts of the US?

4. A jersey from what famous football player’s last game is estimated to auction for $2.5 million dollars?

5. What US state recently banned four potentially harmful chemicals in food products including some popular candies?

6. Featured in Wednesday’s show, what brand of car unveiled a model that lets you take your eyes and attention off the road?

7. What is the name of Africa’s largest river by volume?

8. Name one of the new sports voted on as additions ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games.

9. The US House of Representatives is racing to elect a new speaker after the removal of what Republican leader?

10. What is the name of the representative who was just nominated to be the next Speaker? (though he may not have the votes to get elected)

