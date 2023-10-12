Wall Street CEO Marc Rowan is calling for the leaders of the University of Pennsylvania to resign and donors to close their checkbooks over an alleged failure to condemn antisemitism and hate.
Rowan, the CEO of private equity giant Apollo Global Management, wrote in an op-ed posted online Wednesday that UPenn failed to condemn an event held on campus last month that the university acknowledged included speakers with a history of making antisemitic remarks.
“Why is UPenn repeating tragic mistakes of the past? Words of hate and violence must be met with clear, reasoned condemnation, rooted in morality from those in positions of authority,” Rowan wrote.
Rowan, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes to be nearly $6 billion, is one of the university’s wealthiest donors and supporters. He chairs the board of advisors at the university’s famed Wharton School and is the latest business leader to slam an Ivy League school over its handling of antisemitism in the wake of Hamas deadly attack on Israel.
University leaders said in a statement Tuesday they were “devastated by the horrific assault on Israel by Hamas.”