CNN —

Soccer legend Wayne Rooney has been announced as the new manager of Birmingham City, the English club that NFL icon Tom Brady owns a minority stake in.

Rooney left his position at Major League Soccer (MLS) side D.C. United by mutual consent on Sunday, but has jumped straight back into the managerial hot seat in order to join forces with the NFL great.

Earlier this year, Brady joined a partnership to become a minority owner of Birmingham City and was named the chairman of a new advisory board.

The club currently plays in the second-tier of British soccer, one division below the English Premier League, and Rooney will be tasked with promoting his new team back to the big time.

The former England and Manchester United striker signs on a three-and-a-half year deal and will be joined by some of his former United teammates, such as Ashley Cole and John O’Shea, who will make-up his backroom staff.

“Wayne is a born winner. We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the Club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey,” Birmingham City co-owner Tom Wagner said in a statement.

“His playing philosophy will help to realise the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City.”

Birmingham sacked its previous manager John Eustace on Monday, after just 15 months in charge.

The team currently sits sixth in the table, just inside the playoff positions.

Birmingham City co-owner Tom Brady at a game in August. Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Rooney said he was “absolutely delighted” to be joining the club as he continues to build his managerial career.

It will be Rooney’s third managerial position, after roles at Derby County and DC United, and the first appointment for Birmingham City’s new ownership group.

“It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club. We are fully aligned on what is expected,” Rooney said in a statement.

“I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.”

Since becoming a minority owner in the club, Brady was spotted at a Birmingham City game in August and even visited a local pub to meet fans.

Brady has not yet commented publicly on Rooney’s appointment.