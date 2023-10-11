Opinion: Washington’s hard choices juggling crises in Israel and Ukraine

Editor’s Note: David A. Andelman, a contributor to CNN, twice winner of the Deadline Club Award, is a chevalier of the French Legion of Honor, author of “A Red Line in the Sand: Diplomacy, Strategy, and the History of Wars That Might Still Happen” and blogs at SubStack’s Andelman Unleashed. He formerly was a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

CNN —

To put it simply, the United States cannot readily support two major wars while preparing for the possibility of a third. That’s a hard, indeed ineluctable reality — one that is becoming increasingly and painfully evident by the hour.

David Andelman CNN

America’s military industrial base is already stretched by the ongoing war in Ukraine that Russia appears prepared to carry on to an indefinite future. Even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is now 20 months old and counting, questions were being raised about whether America was overextended as a superpower.

Now Israel is at war, a close ally that the Biden administration has pledged to support. And the scope of that conflict could grow: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has imposed a blockade in Gaza and has threatened an invasion, which could in turn draw a reaction from Iran or lead to any one of a host of other nations to get involved.

Also looming ominously is a potential challenge by China for control of Taiwan— which all too often appears to teeter on the brink of conflict.

In my view, the US is on the side of the angels in all three situations, two of which are full-blown shooting wars. But rivals are counting on America’s fallibility: The nation’s resources are far from limitless, and the wildly conflicting political currents roiling its democracy have revealed that it hardly speaks with one voice in terms of its willingness to engage militarily in all three – even though Washington continues to say it is prepared to defend right over might.

During Ukraine’s counteroffensive, now drawing to a close as winter approaches, its guns have been firing some 6,000 rounds per day, though it has wanted to burn through 10,000 daily — a fraction of the 60,000 a day Russia has been hammering into Ukrainian positions, cities and towns. Last July, even before this year’s counter-offensive got underway, the US disclosed it had supplied some 2 million artillery rounds since the start of the Russian invasion.

The Biden administration has increased America’s production of artillery rounds — especially the benchmark 155mm round — from an anemic pre-war level of 14,000 a month to 24,000 per month today, with plans to increase that number soon to 28,000 per month. But it is unclear how many of those rounds would be earmarked for Ukraine — and officials in Washington aren’t saying.

The US is also faced with the increasingly challenging task of procuring high-tech components for cruise missiles, sophisticated artillery weapons and drones, even as prices for radiation-resistant capacitors and semiconductor chips have risen by 300% and the cost of lithium components is up 400%, according to a Defense News survey.

Meanwhile, there has been no public discussion of expanding arms shipments to Israel so far, although the Biden administration has signaled to Congress that such a request may be not too far off. The latest 10-year Memorandum of Understanding from 2018 through 2028 pledged $38 billion in military aid. Israel has already purchased 50 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, the most advanced stealth jet fighter ever made, and was the world’s first foreign operator. For 2023, Congress authorized some $520 million in joint US-Israel defense programs, most of it for missile defense.

But most independent observers believe the pace of Hamas missile attacks means that Israel will need urgent and immediate replenishment of munitions for its Iron Dome defense systems.

The real imponderable, of course, is whether Israel’s blockade of Gaza — or an outright land and sea invasion of the territory — might lead to Iran’s entry into the war. Tehran’s involvement might be indirect, through supply of weapons or other military assistance. The question then, would be what form Israeli retaliation against Iran might take.

And then there is Taiwan, where there is no active military conflict currently underway, but where the threat of hostilities seems to loom ever closer, an issue of abiding concern for US military leaders.