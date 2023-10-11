Opinion: Washington’s hard choices juggling crises in Israel and Ukraine

Opinion by David A. Andelman
7 minute read
Published 6:16 AM EDT, Wed October 11, 2023
US President Joe Biden speaks about the attacks on Israel, in the State Dining Room of the White Houses in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2023. The United States has no plan to become militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and Hamas after the Palestinian militant group's surprise attack, the White House said on October 9, 2023. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
David A. Andelman, a contributor to CNN, twice winner of the Deadline Club Award, is a chevalier of the French Legion of Honor, author of "A Red Line in the Sand: Diplomacy, Strategy, and the History of Wars That Might Still Happen" and blogs at SubStack's Andelman Unleashed. He formerly was a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News.

CNN  — 

To put it simply, the United States cannot readily support two major wars while preparing for the possibility of a third. That’s a hard, indeed ineluctable reality — one that is becoming increasingly and painfully evident by the hour.

David Andelman
David Andelman
CNN

America’s military industrial base is already stretched by the ongoing war in Ukraine that Russia appears prepared to carry on to an indefinite future. Even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is now 20 months old and counting, questions were being raised about whether America was overextended as a superpower.

Now Israel is at war, a close ally that the Biden administration has pledged to support. And the scope of that conflict could grow: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has imposed a blockade in Gaza and has threatened an invasion, which could in turn draw a reaction from Iran or lead to any one of a host of other nations to get involved.

Also looming ominously is a potential challenge by China for control of Taiwan— which all too often appears to teeter on the brink of conflict.

In my view, the US is on the side of the angels in all three situations, two of which are full-blown shooting wars. But rivals are counting on America’s fallibility: The nation’s resources are far from limitless, and the wildly conflicting political currents roiling its democracy have revealed that it hardly speaks with one voice in terms of its willingness to engage militarily in all three – even though Washington continues to say it is prepared to defend right over might.

During Ukraine’s counteroffensive, now drawing to a close as winter approaches, its guns have been firing some 6,000 rounds per day, though it has wanted to burn through 10,000 daily — a fraction of the 60,000 a day Russia has been hammering into Ukrainian positions, cities and towns. Last July, even before this year’s counter-offensive got underway, the US disclosed it had supplied some 2 million artillery rounds since the start of the Russian invasion.

