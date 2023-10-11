Opinion: In Gaza, we have nowhere to run

Editor’s Note: Omar Ghraieb is a storyteller, humanitarian worker and journalist based in the Gaza Strip. He’s on X @Omar_Gaza. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion at CNN.

Gaza CNN  — 
An explosive roar shakes my home and my laptop goes flying, landing amid shattered glass and debris. Looking at its flickering screen, I sigh and brace myself to pronounce the death of another computer — and this essay. I collect it gently from the floor and coax it back to life. I keep writing.

In Gaza, we have all been glued to the news for the last five days, watching in disbelief as strikes and counterstrikes have been exchanged and the death counts on both sides of the border mount. While every round of violence starts differently, they all end the same way here: with Palestinians paying a heavy price. We live in perpetual anticipation of a tragic ending.

Now I write, because writing is a lifeline, and a temporary escape from a reality that has become unfathomably darker in the last few days.

Our electricity falters, our water is scarce, and the air outside my home fills with thick smoke and acrid gunpowder. My throat and eyes burn. It’s too dangerous to venture out for bread, yet my thoughts drift to the guilty pleasure of an iced salted caramel macchiato that might bring inner peace, or at least some temporary distraction. What more can one expect from a Gaza millennial living in the impoverished coastal enclave that some call the world’s largest open-air prison, under a suffocating blockade for more than 15 years?

I write, and the world watches as violence, blood and darkness descend upon us. We are in unprecedented and terrifying times. But for me and many others in Gaza, it also feels like yet another flare up in the decades-long, stagnant struggle for peace, safety and dignity. What I see in Western media – erasing Israel’s occupation, its blockade and our suffering – bears no resemblance to what I see out my window.

An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel, on Wednesday, October 11.
An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel, on Wednesday, October 11.
Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images
A mourner reacts while burying a child from the al-Agha family, who were killed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, Gaza, on October 11.
A mourner reacts while burying a child from the al-Agha family, who were killed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, Gaza, on October 11.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
People run for cover while sirens sound in Ashkelon, Israel, as rockets from Gaza are launched towards Israel, on October 11.
People run for cover while sirens sound in Ashkelon, Israel, as rockets from Gaza are launched towards Israel, on October 11.
Amir Cohen/Reuters
A man carries mattresses through rubble in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on October 11, following overnight Israeli airstrikes.
A man carries mattresses through rubble in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on October 11, following overnight Israeli airstrikes.
Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images
People mourn at the grave of Eden Guez during her funeral in Ashkelon, Israel, on Tuesday, October 10. She was killed as she attended a music festival that was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/07/middleeast/israel-gaza-fighting-hamas-attack-music-festival-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">attacked by terrorists from Gaza</a>. Israeli officials counted at least 260 bodies at the Nova Festival.
People mourn at the grave of Eden Guez during her funeral in Ashkelon, Israel, on Tuesday, October 10. She was killed as she attended a music festival that was attacked by terrorists from Gaza. Israeli officials counted at least 260 bodies at the Nova Festival.
Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City on October 10.
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City on October 10.
Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Israeli soldiers carry a body on October 10 in Kfar Azza, a village in Israel just across the border from Gaza. Hamas militants carried out a "massacre" in Kfar Aza during their attacks over the weekend, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/israel-hamas-war-gaza-10-10-23/h_7867b7563e54a0b29dddeada7e4c2722" target="_blank">the Israel Defense Forces told CNN</a>.
Israeli soldiers carry a body on October 10 in Kfar Azza, a village in Israel just across the border from Gaza. Hamas militants carried out a "massacre" in Kfar Aza during their attacks over the weekend, the Israel Defense Forces told CNN.
Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times/Redux
Palestinians mourn during the funeral of a relative killed in an Israeli strike, in Gaza City on October 10.
Palestinians mourn during the funeral of a relative killed in an Israeli strike, in Gaza City on October 10.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers take position in Kfar Aza near the border with Gaza on October 10.
Israeli soldiers take position in Kfar Aza near the border with Gaza on October 10.
Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Palestinians rescue a young girl from the rubble of a destroyed residential building following an Israeli airstrike on October 10.
Palestinians rescue a young girl from the rubble of a destroyed residential building following an Israeli airstrike on October 10.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Stranded travelers wait to be booked on a flight at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv on October 10.
Stranded travelers wait to be booked on a flight at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv on October 10.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 10.
Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 10.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Israelis in Ashkelon take cover in a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets on October 10.
Israelis in Ashkelon take cover in a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets on October 10.
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
People gather around the bodies of two Palestinian reporters, Mohammed Soboh and Said al-Tawil, who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 10.
People gather around the bodies of two Palestinian reporters, Mohammed Soboh and Said al-Tawil, who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 10.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Israelis mourn as they attend the funeral of Israel Defense Forces soldier Noam Elimeleh Rothenberg at Mount Herzel Cemetery in Jerusalem, on October 10.
Israelis mourn as they attend the funeral of Israel Defense Forces soldier Noam Elimeleh Rothenberg at Mount Herzel Cemetery in Jerusalem, on October 10.
Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
A Palestinian man reacts as he carries the body of his cousin who was pulled from the rubble after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Monday, October 9.
A Palestinian man reacts as he carries the body of his cousin who was pulled from the rubble after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Monday, October 9.
Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A family takes shelter at a neighbor's house after their home was damaged in an Israeli airstrike in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
A family takes shelter at a neighbor's house after their home was damaged in an Israeli airstrike in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
Children run for cover as bombs fall near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on October 9.
Children run for cover as bombs fall near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on October 9.
Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
A photo from a wedding is seen on the ground of a building in Ashkelon that was hit by rockets from Gaza on October 9.
A photo from a wedding is seen on the ground of a building in Ashkelon that was hit by rockets from Gaza on October 9.
Amir Cohen/Reuters
People take shelter in Jerusalem on October 9.
People take shelter in Jerusalem on October 9.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
The ruins of the Yassin mosque are seen in the Shati refugee camp just outside Gaza City on October 9.
The ruins of the Yassin mosque are seen in the Shati refugee camp just outside Gaza City on October 9.
Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
Friends and relatives of Ilai Bar Sade mourn next to his grave during his funeral at a military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 9.
Friends and relatives of Ilai Bar Sade mourn next to his grave during his funeral at a military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 9.
Erik Marmor/AP
Six-month-old Sama Alwadia is rescued from the rubble in Gaza City on October 9. Though the child had survived the initial strike, she died later while being treated for her injuries.
Six-month-old Sama Alwadia is rescued from the rubble in Gaza City on October 9. Though the child had survived the initial strike, she died later while being treated for her injuries.
Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Lightning strikes over Gaza City following an Israeli bombardment on October 9.
Lightning strikes over Gaza City following an Israeli bombardment on October 9.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers take position near the border between Gaza and Israel on October 9.
Israeli soldiers take position near the border between Gaza and Israel on October 9.
Oren Ziv/AP
A Palestinian man mourns over the body of his nephew killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 9.
A Palestinian man mourns over the body of his nephew killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 9.
Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Israeli security and emergency officials respond after a rocket landed in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank, on October 9.
Israeli security and emergency officials respond after a rocket landed in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank, on October 9.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on October 9.
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on October 9.
Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers work on a tank at the border between Israel and Gaza on October 9.
Israeli soldiers work on a tank at the border between Israel and Gaza on October 9.
Ilia Yefimovich/dpa/picture-alliance/AP
Palestinians remove a body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike on the Jebaliya refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
Palestinians remove a body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike on the Jebaliya refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
Ramez Mahmoud/AP
A plume of smoke rises in the sky over Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on October 9.
A plume of smoke rises in the sky over Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on October 9.
Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images
The mother of Israeli Col. Roi Levy cries during her son's funeral at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on October 9.
The mother of Israeli Col. Roi Levy cries during her son's funeral at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on October 9.
Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Palestinians inspect damage from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp on October 9.
Palestinians inspect damage from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp on October 9.
Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images
An injured Palestinian child is pictured in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
An injured Palestinian child is pictured in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Israelis view a damaged residential building in Ashkelon after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza on October 9.
Israelis view a damaged residential building in Ashkelon after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza on October 9.
Erik Marmor/AP
Tali Touito reacts as she describes how Hamas gunmen attacked and took over the police station on her street, in Sderot, Israel, on Sunday, October 8.
Tali Touito reacts as she describes how Hamas gunmen attacked and took over the police station on her street, in Sderot, Israel, on Sunday, October 8.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
Fire and smoke rise from Gaza City following an Israeli airstrike on October 8.
Fire and smoke rise from Gaza City following an Israeli airstrike on October 8.
Fatima Shbair/AP
A relative of an Israeli missing since the attacks is overcome by emotion during a press conference in Ramat Gan, Israel, on October 8.
A relative of an Israeli missing since the attacks is overcome by emotion during a press conference in Ramat Gan, Israel, on October 8.
Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Palestinians inspect a mosque destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza, on October 8.
Palestinians inspect a mosque destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza, on October 8.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
An Israeli soldier prays standing in front of a tank on the outskirts of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona on October 8.
An Israeli soldier prays standing in front of a tank on the outskirts of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona on October 8.
Jalaa Marey/AFP/Getty Images
Israelis inspect the rubble of a building in Tel Aviv on October 8, a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza.
Israelis inspect the rubble of a building in Tel Aviv on October 8, a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza.
Oded Balilty/AP
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza on October 8.
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza on October 8.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Palestinians search the rubble of a home in Khan Younis that was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on October 8.
Palestinians search the rubble of a home in Khan Younis that was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on October 8.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 8.
Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 8.
Ahmad Hasballah/Getty Images
Rockets launched from Gaza are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system on October 8.
Rockets launched from Gaza are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system on October 8.
Amir Cohen/Reuters