Israel steps up Gaza offensive as brutality of Hamas attacks laid bare

By Eyad Kourdi, Amir Tal and Helen Regan, CNN
6 minute read
Published 2:24 AM EDT, Wed October 11, 2023
IDF GENERAL
Video Ad Feedback
'They cut heads off people': IDF major general describes aftermath of Hamas attack
02:35 - Source: CNN
Gaza and Jerusalem CNN  — 

Israel has stepped up its offensive in Gaza following Hamas’ weekend assault as soldiers who retook villages from the Islamist group’s fighters unveiled the brutality that had been meted out to civilians in coordinated attacks that US President Joe Biden described as “sheer evil.”

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel and thousands more injured in Hamas’ October 7 onslaught when armed militants poured over the heavily-fortified border into Israel, raiding homes, rampaging through farms and communities and taking as many as 150 hostages back to Gaza.

In Kfar Aza, a kibbutz in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN that militants carried out a “massacre” in which women, children, toddlers and elderly were “brutally butchered in an ISIS way of action.”

Less than 20 kilometers (12 miles) away, the farming community Be’eri was among the worst-hit, with more than 100 bodies recovered and eyewitnesses describing assailants going door to door, breaking into homes and executing civilians.

In retaliation for the atrocities, Israeli jets have been pounding Gaza – the densely-inhabited coastal strip that Hamas controls – with hundreds of airstrikes, reducing homes and neighborhoods to rubble and a “complete siege” has trapped residents, with many cut off from food and electricity.

Hamas warned Wednesday that its electricity generator “will completely stop within hours,” limiting the ability to provide basic services.

“All basic services in Gaza depend on electricity, and it will not be possible to partially operate them with generators due to the prevention of fuel supplies through the Rafah gate,” the government media office said in a statement.

The IDF has also bolstered troops and tanks along the border as speculation of a possible Israeli ground incursion into Gaza grows.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he has “released all restraints” for the IDF in their fight against Hamas, saying the response will permanently change Gaza.

“They will regret this moment – Gaza will never return to what it was,” Gallant said.

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City on October 10.
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City on October 10.
Mohammed Salem/Reuters

That has deepened fears that Palestinian civilian casualties will continue to rise in the days ahead as Israel responds to the worst attack on its territory in decades.

Air strikes have killed at least 950 people in Gaza, including hundreds of children, women, and entire families, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. It said 5,000 had been wounded.

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets struck more than 70 targets in the Daraja Tuffah area of Gaza Wednesday, where the IDF claimed “a large number of terror attacks against Israel are directed.” The IDF also said it had struck Hamas naval targets in Gaza early Wednesday, which it claimed were used to carry out attacks on the Israeli coastline.

The Palestinian Ministry of Interior Affairs said residential areas in the eastern part of Jabalia and the Qizan al-Najjar region of Khan Yunis came under intense airstrikes, with attacks targeting civilians’ homes and roads, resulting in “direct injuries among citizens,” the ministry said.

President Biden on Tuesday pledged that the US would make sure Israel has the tools needed to defend itself and is surging military assistance to it.

Part of that includes ammunition and interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome anti-missile system. The first supply of US weapons since Hamas’ attack arrived in Israel late Tuesday evening, according to the IDF.

Biden also confirmed that 14 Americans are among the dead and that American citizens are among those held hostage by Hamas. He called the attacks by Hamas “pure, unadulterated evil” that bring “to mind the worst rampages of ISIS.”

Humanitarian crisis

Civilians in Gaza are facing an deepening humanitarian crisis as Israel ramps up its bombardment for a fifth day and what the Israeli government said would be a “complete siege” of the enclave starts to take effect.

The siege, ordered by the Israeli Defense Minister on Monday, would include the halting of supplies of electricity, food, water and fuel, which Israel mainly controls.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said imposition of sieges that endanger civilians by depriving them of essential goods “is prohibited under international humanitarian law.”

“These risks (are) seriously compounding the already dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the capacity of medical facilities to operate, especially in light of the increasing number of injured people,” spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said Tuesday.

gaza damage israel airstrikes pkg wedeman vpx_00001130.png
Video Ad Feedback
See the devastation in Gaza after Israeli strikes
02:16 - Source: CNN

Cutting off the water supply to Gaza “affects over 610,000 people and will result in severe shortage of drinking water,” UN OCHA’s Jens Laerke added.

The strikes have already damaged Gaza’s medical infrastructure, say Palestinian officials, and have forced more than 263,000 Palestinians to flee their homes, the United Nations said.

Destruction of infrastructure and streets by Israeli bombs is hampering efforts by medical teams to reach victims, according to the UN.

Officials with the UN’s Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said four of its employees have died as a result of air strikes on Gaza and at least 14 of their facilities there have been damaged directly or indirectly.

The agency has been unable to bring any aid into Gaza since Saturday, according to UNRWA Director of Communications Juliette Touma.

Israel controls the movement of residents from Gaza into Israel through two crossings, Erez and Kerem Shalom, both of which have been shut.

The only border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was struck by Israeli warplanes Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Interior Ministry Eyad al-Bozom said. The tightly controlled Rafah crossing is the only one available to Gazans looking to flee.

The IDF said it struck the Rafah area Tuesday, including an underground tunnel used for “smuggling weapons and equipment.”

Plea for hostages

Several countries are evacuating their citizens from Israel as the conflict threatens to escalate. The US State Department said it has “been in conversation” with various airlines to “encourage them to consider resuming travel in and out of Israel” so that people can leave.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said 135 citizens were evacuated on a military flight from Israel on Tuesday evening. Germany said it will evacuate citizens from Israel on Thursday and Friday, and the French government is in contact with Air France to organize a flight Thursday to evacuate French citizens, according to the foreign minister.

There are also rising fears of the Lebanon-based Shia militant faction Hezbollah entering the conflict, potentially opening a second front in the war. The IDF said Tuesday that it has added tens of thousands of additional troops to its northern border with Lebanon in anticipation of an attack by the Iran-backed group. It came as rockets were fired from south Lebanon toward Israel, according to Hezbollah-run media outlet Al Manar.

People mourn at the grave of Eden Guez during her funeral in Ashkelon, Israel, on Tuesday, October 10. She was killed as she attended a music festival that was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/07/middleeast/israel-gaza-fighting-hamas-attack-music-festival-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">attacked by terrorists from Gaza</a>. Israeli officials counted at least 260 bodies at the Nova Festival.
People mourn at the grave of Eden Guez during her funeral in Ashkelon, Israel, on Tuesday, October 10. She was killed as she attended a music festival that was attacked by terrorists from Gaza. Israeli officials counted at least 260 bodies at the Nova Festival.
Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City on October 10.
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City on October 10.
Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Israeli soldiers carry a body on October 10 in Kfar Azza, a village in Israel just across the border from Gaza. Hamas militants carried out a "massacre" in Kfar Aza during their attacks over the weekend, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/israel-hamas-war-gaza-10-10-23/h_7867b7563e54a0b29dddeada7e4c2722" target="_blank">the Israel Defense Forces told CNN</a>.
Israeli soldiers carry a body on October 10 in Kfar Azza, a village in Israel just across the border from Gaza. Hamas militants carried out a "massacre" in Kfar Aza during their attacks over the weekend, the Israel Defense Forces told CNN.
Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times/Redux
Palestinians mourn during the funeral of a relative killed in an Israeli strike, in Gaza City on October 10.
Palestinians mourn during the funeral of a relative killed in an Israeli strike, in Gaza City on October 10.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers take position in Kfar Aza near the border with Gaza on October 10.
Israeli soldiers take position in Kfar Aza near the border with Gaza on October 10.
Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Palestinians rescue a young girl from the rubble of a destroyed residential building following an Israeli airstrike on October 10.
Palestinians rescue a young girl from the rubble of a destroyed residential building following an Israeli airstrike on October 10.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Stranded travelers wait to be booked on a flight at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv on October 10.
Stranded travelers wait to be booked on a flight at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv on October 10.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 10.
Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 10.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Israelis in Ashkelon take cover in a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets on October 10.
Israelis in Ashkelon take cover in a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets on October 10.
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
People gather around the bodies of two Palestinian reporters, Mohammed Soboh and Said al-Tawil, who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 10.
People gather around the bodies of two Palestinian reporters, Mohammed Soboh and Said al-Tawil, who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 10.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Israelis mourn as they attend the funeral of Israel Defense Forces soldier Noam Elimeleh Rothenberg at Mount Herzel Cemetery in Jerusalem, on October 10.
Israelis mourn as they attend the funeral of Israel Defense Forces soldier Noam Elimeleh Rothenberg at Mount Herzel Cemetery in Jerusalem, on October 10.
Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
A Palestinian man reacts as he carries the body of his cousin who was pulled from the rubble after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Monday, October 9.
A Palestinian man reacts as he carries the body of his cousin who was pulled from the rubble after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Monday, October 9.
Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A family takes shelter at a neighbor's house after their home was damaged in an Israeli airstrike in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
A family takes shelter at a neighbor's house after their home was damaged in an Israeli airstrike in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
Children run for cover as bombs fall near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on October 9.
Children run for cover as bombs fall near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on October 9.
Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
A photo from a wedding is seen on the ground of a building in Ashkelon that was hit by rockets from Gaza on October 9.
A photo from a wedding is seen on the ground of a building in Ashkelon that was hit by rockets from Gaza on October 9.
Amir Cohen/Reuters
People take shelter in Jerusalem on October 9.
People take shelter in Jerusalem on October 9.
Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times/Redux
The ruins of the Yassin mosque are seen in the Shati refugee camp just outside Gaza City on October 9.
The ruins of the Yassin mosque are seen in the Shati refugee camp just outside Gaza City on October 9.
Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
Friends and relatives of Ilai Bar Sade mourn next to his grave during his funeral at a military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 9.
Friends and relatives of Ilai Bar Sade mourn next to his grave during his funeral at a military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 9.
Erik Marmor/AP
Six-month-old Sama Alwadia is rescued from the rubble in Gaza City on October 9. Though the child had survived the initial strike, she died later while being treated for her injuries.
Six-month-old Sama Alwadia is rescued from the rubble in Gaza City on October 9. Though the child had survived the initial strike, she died later while being treated for her injuries.
Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Lightning strikes over Gaza City following an Israeli bombardment on October 9.
Lightning strikes over Gaza City following an Israeli bombardment on October 9.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers take position near the border between Gaza and Israel on October 9.
Israeli soldiers take position near the border between Gaza and Israel on October 9.
Oren Ziv/AP
A Palestinian man mourns over the body of his nephew killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 9.
A Palestinian man mourns over the body of his nephew killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 9.
Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Israeli security and emergency officials respond after a rocket landed in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank, on October 9.
Israeli security and emergency officials respond after a rocket landed in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank, on October 9.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on October 9.
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on October 9.
Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers work on a tank at the border between Israel and Gaza on October 9.
Israeli soldiers work on a tank at the border between Israel and Gaza on October 9.
Ilia Yefimovich/dpa/picture-alliance/AP
Palestinians remove a body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike on the Jebaliya refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
Palestinians remove a body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike on the Jebaliya refugee camp in Gaza on October 9.
Ramez Mahmoud/AP
A plume of smoke rises in the sky over Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on October 9.
A plume of smoke rises in the sky over Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on October 9.
Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images
The mother of Israeli Col. Roi Levy cries during her son's funeral at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on October 9.
The mother of Israeli Col. Roi Levy cries during her son's funeral at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on October 9.
Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Palestinians inspect damage from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp on October 9.
Palestinians inspect damage from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp on October 9.
Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images