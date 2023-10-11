Gaza CNN —

Gaza’s only power station has stopped working after the fuel needed for generating electricity ran out on Wednesday, Gaza officials said.

“Gaza is currently without power,” the head of the Gaza power authority, Galal Ismail, told CNN.

The power plant’s shutdown comes days after the Israeli government said it would order a “complete siege” of the Palestinian enclave.

People in Gaza still use power generators for electricity, but with a blockade on all sides of the border, the fuel needed for generators to work is running out, Ismail said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza, saying he would halt its supply of electricity, food, water and fuel, following a large-scale attack by Hamas on Israel over the weekend.

