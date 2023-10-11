CNN —

As speculation continues regarding the nature of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship, his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole speaking out about “backlash and embarrassment” she has recently experienced.

“It’s always been really important for me to use my platform, not to create division, but to elevate and unite women, Black women specifically,” the fitness influencer and sports reporter said in a video shared on her verified Instagram Tuesday.

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value,” Nicole said. “They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough. They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better.”

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole in 2018. Rich Fury/WireImage/Getty Images

She went on to talk about knowing one’s value, adding, “You don’t have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey.”

Nicole said she wanted others to know they are not alone.

“My truth, trauma, and vulnerability are a relatable part of the human experience,” she said. “I know I’m not alone and I want to make sure you know that you’re not either. On days when I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been, and will always be more than enough.”

Kelce and Nicole began dating in 2017. In January, Kelce revealed during an interview with The Pivot that he was single again.

He denied that he and Nicole broke up over finances, specifically that he refused to help her financially.

“I would never say that I was supporting her,” he said. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career.”