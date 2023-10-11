Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.
In a clip from her forthcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb, Pinkett Smith said the couple had not previously gone public with their separation because they were not “ready yet.”
They were “still trying to figure out between the two of us, how to be in partnership,” she said.
“How do we present that to people?” she told Kotb. “We hadn’t figured that out.”
Pinkett Smith, 52, and Smith, 55, have been married since 1997. Pinkett Smith said they are not legally divorced.
The actress makes the revelation in her memoir “Worthy,” which is out October 17.
