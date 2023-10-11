CNN —

Country star Chris Stapleton is pausing his tour on doctors orders to heal from a bout with bronchitis and laryngitis.

“To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston, and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend’s shows,” the Grammy-winner said in a statement posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday.

He added that per “doctor’s orders,” he’s on vocal rest.

“I’m grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November,” the statement read.

Stapleton was set to play the Texas and Louisiana shows starting Thursday, but now will resume his tour on Oct. 19 in San Antonio.

All tickets for the canceled shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates, according to Stapleton’s statement. The rescheduled dates are Nov. 16 in Lafayette, Nov. 17 in Houston and Nov. 18 in Corpus Christi.

He also noted that ticket holders who cannot attend the new dates should “contact your point of purchase within the next seven days.”

The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer was similarly forced to postpone shows in 2021 after falling ill with laryngitis. He rescheduled the shows in Nashville and South Dakota after sharing he was placed on vocal rest by his doctors.

Stapleton is one of country music’s most celebrated artists, having earned eight Grammys and 17 nominations after breaking onto the scene in 2015 with his hit debut album “Traveller.”

His new album “Higher” will be released on Nov. 10.