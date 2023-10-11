Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks Wednesday at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Morocco.
Susana Vera/Reuters
London CNN  — 

The war between Israel and Hamas is unlikely to have a significant impact on the global economy, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday.

“While we are monitoring potential economic impacts from the crisis [in Israel], I’m not really thinking of that as a major driver of the global economic outlook,” she told delegates at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings in Morocco.

“Thus far I don’t think we’ve seen anything suggesting it will be very significant,” she added.

Stock markets around the world have largely brushed off the conflict, with Wall Street posting gains Tuesday partly boosted by a fall in oil prices.