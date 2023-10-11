New York CNN —

A group of menstrual product makers announced on Wednesday that they have banded together to form “The Tampon Tax Back Coalition,” which they say is an effort to reimburse consumers the “unjust tax” on feminine hygiene products such as tampons, pads and menstrual cups.

Shoppers pay sales tax on menstruation products in 21 states, but women’s health advocates have argued for years that tampons, pads and other products should be sold free of taxes.

The eight brands in the partnership include August, Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt, and DIVA.