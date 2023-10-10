The Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that have followed Hamas’ deadly Saturday terror attack have caused widespread devastation throughout the enclave.
Satellite and aerial imagery both before and after the strikes on the Shati refugee camp in Gaza on Monday show just how powerful these bombardments can be.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said a “large number” of people were killed.
Palestinian authorities accused Israel of targeting the “entire neighborhood” near the camp’s Sousi Mosque.
Photographs above Gaza City’s Yassin Mosque, which was destroyed in an airstrike as well, show the structure’s dome obliterated.
Israel says its attacks are targeting Hamas, but Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on the planet. Civilians, including children, are often killed in the bombardments.