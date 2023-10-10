CNN —

X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, has been rife with misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war. Many users are sharing false and misleading claims about the conflict — and Elon Musk himself pointed users to an account known for spreading fake reports.



1. Israel

Israel is pounding Gaza with deadly airstrikes, displacing more than 100,000 people and sending waves of injured Palestinians to overwhelmed hospitals. At least 900 people have died in Israel and more than 680 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict erupted on Saturday when Hamas launched a devastating surprise attack on the region. Additionally, 11 US citizens have died in the attack, President Joe Biden said Monday, and an unknown number remain missing. The number of hostages held in Gaza is estimated at between 100 and 150, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan said. Hamas has claimed it is holding more than 100 captives, including Israeli army officers.

2. Classified documents

President Biden participated in a voluntary interview this week as part of an investigation into classified documents found at his home and former office last year. Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur marks the first major development in the case known to the public in months and stands in stark contrast to his predecessor. Former President Donald Trump was never interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election despite extensive negotiations over a potential interview. Trump currently faces criminal charges in two separate special counsel investigations, including one regarding his own handling of classified documents after he left the presidency in January 2021.

3. Presidential race

The list of 2024 Republican presidential contenders shrank Monday after former Texas Rep. Will Hurd announced that he is ending his campaign and is endorsing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Hurd, who had struggled to gain traction in a crowded GOP field dominated by Trump, offered a stark warning to his party: “If the Republican party nominates Donald Trump or the various personalities jockeying to imitate his divisive, crass behavior, we will lose.” His pledge of support to Haley’s campaign comes after she raised $11 million in the third quarter — a significant fundraising gain in her fight to emerge as a leading Trump rival. Also on Monday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a longshot independent run for president, ending his Democratic primary challenge to President Biden.

4. Covid-19

Older adults have accounted for nearly two-thirds of Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US this year, as concern grows over the population’s lack of vaccination. From January through August, US adults aged 65 and older accounted for around 63% of all Covid-19 hospitalizations, a recent report from the CDC shows. Most of those hospitalized had underlying health conditions, such as diabetes or kidney disorders — but only about 23% had received the bivalent vaccine that was recommended at the time. Health officials are encouraging eligible Americans to get the newly updated Covid-19 vaccine that became available this fall. The CDC has recommended the shot for everyone 6 months and older.

5. Chemicals ban

California has banned the use of four potentially harmful chemicals in food, including the common color additive red dye No. 3. The landmark law makes the Golden State the first in the country to forbid the use of ingredients found in many popular candies, drinks and more, according to some environmental health organizations. Nearly 3,000 products use red dye No. 3 as an ingredient, including sweets such as Skittles, Nerds and Trolli gummies; protein shakes; instant rice and potato products; and boxed cake mixes. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the bill won’t be implemented until 2027 to allow brands enough time to revise their recipes.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Flag football among new sports being considered for 2028 Olympics

Olympic organizers have proposed five new sports for inclusion in the 2028 Games: baseball/softball, cricket, lacrosse, squash and flag football.

Powerball jackpot leaps to $1.73 billion

The search for a winner goes on after no ticket matched the jackpot numbers on Monday. The prize is now the second largest in the lottery’s history.

National Museum of Women in the Arts reopens after $67.5M makeover

After undergoing a full renovation, the museum in Washington, DC, is set to open next weekend with an ambitious show of sculptures and installations.

‘The Crown’ final season gets release date

The dates for the sixth and final season of “The Crown” were announced Monday, along with the release of a new trailer. Netflix has also teased a royal wedding will be featured.

Ancient Roman site of Pompeii is about to ‘expand’

See how archeologists plan to make one of the world’s most famous ancient sites “bigger” in order to welcome more tourists.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$100 billion

That’s how much the federal government could collect this year in student loan payments, according to a recent report. This month marks the first time in more than three years that federal student loan borrowers will be required to make monthly repayments after the Biden administration ended its pandemic-related pause.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago.”

— Meredith Stiehm, President of the Writers Guild of America West, issuing a statement on Monday after the WGA ratified its new contract with Hollywood and TV studios. As part of the deal, most writers’ minimum pay will increase by 5% immediately, followed by incremental gains through 2026. The major studios also agreed to improve writers’ benefits and increase residual pay for big-budget streaming projects.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Video Ad Feedback CNN Heroes: Mike Ball 06:17 - Source: CNN

The healing power of music

This man uses music to help kids and teens process their trauma. See how he empowers people to “bring their voices out.”