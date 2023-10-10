CNN —

A 23-count superseding indictment has been filed against Republican Rep. George Santos of New York.

The indictment out of the Eastern District of New York includes one count of conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States, two counts of aggravated identify theft and several other charges.

In May, Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the US House of Representatives.

This story is breaking and will be updated.