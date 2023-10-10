Opinion: We Jews are not all right

Editor’s Note: Amy Klein is a New York-based writer covering health, fertility, parenting and Jewish issues. Her most recent book is “The trying Game: Get Through Fertility Treatment Without Losing Your Mind.” The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Read more opinion at CNN.

From the moment we woke up last Saturday morning to news of the war in Israel, my husband’s and my phones started buzzing with the question, “Is your family okay?”

My husband is an Israeli-born naturalized American who served in the Israeli army. Most of his family still lives in Israel: his mother as well as 34 cousins and their families. Because his family lives in the Tel Aviv area, they were mostly unharmed, hiding out in shelters when the sirens went off and alerted them to incoming rockets from Gaza.

They were safe, but they were not all right. Same for most of my relatives and friends in Jerusalem, where I lived for almost a decade (I’m American but a naturalized Israeli citizen).

With over 1,000 Israelis dead and counting, thousands injured and as many as 150 Israelis feared kidnapped – graphic videos showing scores of twentysomethings being shot point blank at a desert rave, women stripped and bloodied, the elderly, children and babies snatched and tormented, people screaming for their lives on terrorists’ motorcycles, piles of bodies found at kibbutzim – no one in Israel is all right.

And most Jews in America are not all right either.

Whether we know someone who was killed, kidnapped, injured or among the 300,000 reservists called up for military service, we are not all right.

We might be safe — for now, security is beefed up at synagogues, schools, Jewish Community Centers (JCCs) — but we are not all right.

Even Israelis and Jewish Americans who do not support Israel’s current government or its policies — over this last year the very fabric of American and Israeli Jewry has been bitterly divided over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s so-called judicial reform to strip power from the Supreme Court — have put their political differences aside because they are shaken to the very core.

Whatever we believed about Israel and how it should behave, we were sure the country had a strong military with excellent technology and defense capability to protect its citizens — but any sense of security has been shattered.