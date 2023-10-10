Union workers are set to go on strike at Chevron’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia next Thursday, in renewed action that could disrupt about 7% of global LNG supply.
Chevron (CVX) confirmed that it had received notice of industrial action scheduled to start on October 19 that would involve work stoppages and partial work bans.
The decision to resume a boycott was first announced Friday, two weeks after the company and the Offshore Alliance, which represents two Australian labor unions, said they had accepted new employment agreements proposed by the country’s workplace relations tribunal.
The proposed deals had contained improvements in pay and other conditions, leading unions to call off strikes at the time.
But since then, both sides have continued to clash on issues including stipends and travel arrangements for workers during training, according to the US energy giant.
Fresh strikes could again threaten to disrupt production at Chevron’s hugely significant Wheatstone and Gorgon facilities, located near the coast of Western Australia.