Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 11, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re looking at the latest updates on the conflict in Israel and Gaza as missile strikes continue and the death toll rises. Then, California is making history as the first US state to ban four potentially harmful chemicals in food products. Also our coverage of driverless cars continue. All that and a large herd of sheep on today’s episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10